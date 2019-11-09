St. Louis shares title with LCCP

St. Louis' Evan Joubert runs as Iowa’s Brycen Leblanc and Nick Savoie close in for the tackle at Matt Walker Stadium in Sulphur, Louisiana on Friday, November 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Iowa’s Gene Natali hands the ball off to Iowa’s Tyrone Brass against St. Louis at Matt Walker Stadium in Sulphur, Louisiana on Friday, November 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
St. Louis' Evan Joubert jumps over teammate Miller Leach as the Iowa defense pursues at Matt Walker Stadium in Sulphur, Louisiana on Friday, November 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
St. Louis' Evan Joubert protects the ball as Iowa’s Brycen Leblanc makes the tackle at Matt Walker Stadium in Sulphur, Louisiana on Friday, November 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
St. Louis' Evan Joubert protects the ball as Iowa’s Brycen Leblanc makes the tackle at Matt Walker Stadium in Sulphur, Louisiana on Friday, November 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Iowa’s Tyrone Brass runs with the ball as St. Louis' Josh Orsot makes the tackle at Matt Walker Stadium in Sulphur, Louisiana on Friday, November 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
St. Louis' Gage Williams attempts a diving interception as Iowa’s Cade Labuyere has to play defense at Matt Walker Stadium in Sulphur, Louisiana on Friday, November 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
St. Louis' Chase Wilson makes a touchdown catch against Iowa at Matt Walker Stadium in Sulphur, Louisiana on Friday, November 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
A reliable ground attack and versatile defense sealed a 38-12 win and a share of the District 4-3A championship for the St. Louis Saints against the Iowa Yellow Jackets.
The Saints (7-2, 4-1) got off to a fast start, scoring on their opening drive with a 7-yard pass Chase Wilson from Cooper Miller, then adding another score in the opening quarter on an 8-yard Evan Joubert run. Wilson and Miller connected again for a 29-yard TD to give the Saints a 21-0 lead.
The Saints defense stifled Iowa's running game throughout the first half.
"We wanted to use the strength of our front seven to control that running game and allow our deep backs to get good coverage on passes," St. Louis head coach Chad Lavergne said. "I thought our front seven played extremely quick. We came off blocks and frustrated them in the run game.
"We started giving it to Evan and a couple of those runs he did incredibly well in cutting back and breaking containment. Some nights we ask a lot of those guys. Jadon (Johnson), we threw to a lot as well as involving him in the run game. Chase, he can run routes and catch balls but we have him block as a true tight end sometimes and he does that very well."
Wilson scored a third touchdown on a 28-yard reception to start the second half. Iowa (4-6, 1-4) got on the board when Curtis Deville hauled in a 77-yard pass from Gene Natali. That duo also connected for a 45-yard touchdown later in the half.
Miller tossed a 24-yard touchdown to Johnson and Jack Watson added a 28-yard field goal to cap the St. Louis scoring.
The Saints will share the district title with Lake Charles College Prep.
"It feels great getting the share of that title," Lavergne said. "We felt like if we could play a good solid four quarters and get some momentum to carry into the playoffs, that was important, and I think we did that tonight."