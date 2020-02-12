St. Louis routs Westlake for title

St. Louis’ Anaiya Turner drives to the basket ahead of Westlake’s Keondrea Martin at St. Louis High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
St. Louis’ Anaiya Turner drives while guarded by Westlake’s Destiny Peltier at St. Louis High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
St. Louis’ Paris Guillory shoots from behind the three point line against Westlake at St. Louis High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
St. Louis’ Myca Trail chases down a loose ball on the way for basket ahead of Westlake’s Jada Gasaway at St. Louis High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
St. Louis’ Myca Trail lays the ball up for a score agaisnt Westlake at St. Louis High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Westlake’s Jada Gasaway pulls up for a shot over St. Louis’ Myca Trail at St. Louis High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
St. Louis’ Paris Guillory and Westlake’s Donarayina Guillory look to grab a rebound at St. Louis High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
St. Louis’ Myca Trail drives to the basket while guarded by Westlake’s Destiny Peltier at St. Louis High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Kirk Meche
St. Louis won the District 4-3A girls basketball title outright Tuesday night, using a huge second quarter to cruise past Westlake 76-39.
The Saints (25-3. 9-0) outscored the Rams 28-4 in the second quarter to take a 45-17 halftime lead. Paris Guillory scored 11 points in the second-quarter outburst while Myca Trail added eight in the quarter. St. Louis made 3-pointers on four consecutive possessions in the quarter.
Westlake (18-8, 6-3) stayed close through the first quarter, taking a 7-2 lead on a 3-pointer by Keondrea Martin and pulling within 14-13 near the end of the quarter on consecutive baskets by Destiny Peltier. The Rams got a boost from DeDe Guillory, who had four rebounds, two blocks and a steal in the first quarter.
Turnovers and missed free throws plagued the Rams in the second half. Westlake was 0-for-7 from the line in the first half and struggled to get the ball up the court against the Saints' pressure defense.
"We bought into the our defensive scheme tonight and executed," Saints head coach Tony Johnson said. "We wanted someone besides the (Jada) Gasaway girl to beat us. We were able to get some steals and did the right things. It was important to win the district and get that one point for the power rating.
"I think we are peaking right now, at just the right time. You want to play your best basketball heading into the playoffs."
Trail, a sophomore, finished with 28 points and surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her career in the first quarter. Guillory finished with 22 points and Anaiya Turner scored 18.
"It makes it hard for people to defend any one person when we have three or four dependable scorers out there at one time," Johnson said. "You can't focus on just one and we do a good job of sharing the basketball."
Gasaway scored 13 to lead Westlake, drilling 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions in the third quarter. Peltier finished with 10 points and Martin added seven.
