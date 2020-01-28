spdb_1-11-19_LCCP_vs_washington_marion-35
Washington Marion Jamaar Moore (11) makes a layup while being guarded by LCCP J. Plumbar (21) during a 3A District match up at Washington Marion High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Friday, January 11, 2019.

 Dennis Babineaux/Special to the American Press

In this edition of the Three Point Shot, Warren Arceneaux and Rodrick Anderson discuss Tuesday's high school basketball schedule.

What is the most interesting boys game?

WA: Iowa at St. Louis. The Yellow Jackets already have one road loss after falling to Westlake last week and will need to rebound with a win here to stay near the top of the District 4-3A race, which figures to be a tight one. St. Louis leads the race at 2-0 and can build a sizeable cushion with a win.

RA: Fairview at Singer. Singer is looking to right the ship after starting district 0-3 despite coming into the district season as one of the hottest teams in Class B at 18-2. Fairview needs a win to stay a game behind district leading Anacoco.

What is the best girls game?

WA: Merryville at Elton. The Indians can tie for the District 4-1A lead with a home win against the Panthers, who are perfect in district play and can take control of the race with a second win over Elton.

RA: Johnson Bayou at South Cameron. Johnson Bayou already owns a 50-38 nondistrict win over South Cameron, but the Tarpons have a chance to turn District 6-C race into a 3-horse race along with Starks. Johnson Bayou is led by senior Gracie Young, who is averaging 22.1 points a game. Young scored 45 points in her last game against Hackberry, including four 3-pointers.

Name a player to watch.

WA: Washington-Marion wing Jamaar Moore exploded for 26 points in W-M's district opening Eunice last week and will lead the Charging Indians into a pair of important district games this week against North Vermilion tonight and LaGrange Friday.

RA: Vinton sophomore guard Mackenzie Joseph has led the Lions to back-to-back wins in District 5-2A with 26 points against DeQuincy and 17 points against Oakdale. The Lions will face their toughest test of the district season today when they host district leading Kinder.

In this edition of the Three Point Shot, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux review the week of high school basketball.

Hamilton Christian seniors Adrian Brown and Michael Thomas led their team to a 58-47 nondistrict win over Ville Platte (13-10) Saturday night in the final game of Hamilton’s Warrior Classic. 

St. Louis has ruled District 4-3A basketball to this point of the high school basketball season, with both the boys and girls team undefeated in league play.

SULPHUR — The Sulphur Tors had the right answers in the first half but succumbed to Lafayette Christian's pressure defense in the second half in the Knights' 51-49 overtime win Thursday night.