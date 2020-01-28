In this edition of the Three Point Shot, Warren Arceneaux and Rodrick Anderson discuss Tuesday's high school basketball schedule.
What is the most interesting boys game?
WA: Iowa at St. Louis. The Yellow Jackets already have one road loss after falling to Westlake last week and will need to rebound with a win here to stay near the top of the District 4-3A race, which figures to be a tight one. St. Louis leads the race at 2-0 and can build a sizeable cushion with a win.
RA: Fairview at Singer. Singer is looking to right the ship after starting district 0-3 despite coming into the district season as one of the hottest teams in Class B at 18-2. Fairview needs a win to stay a game behind district leading Anacoco.
What is the best girls game?
WA: Merryville at Elton. The Indians can tie for the District 4-1A lead with a home win against the Panthers, who are perfect in district play and can take control of the race with a second win over Elton.
RA: Johnson Bayou at South Cameron. Johnson Bayou already owns a 50-38 nondistrict win over South Cameron, but the Tarpons have a chance to turn District 6-C race into a 3-horse race along with Starks. Johnson Bayou is led by senior Gracie Young, who is averaging 22.1 points a game. Young scored 45 points in her last game against Hackberry, including four 3-pointers.
Name a player to watch.
WA: Washington-Marion wing Jamaar Moore exploded for 26 points in W-M's district opening Eunice last week and will lead the Charging Indians into a pair of important district games this week against North Vermilion tonight and LaGrange Friday.
RA: Vinton sophomore guard Mackenzie Joseph has led the Lions to back-to-back wins in District 5-2A with 26 points against DeQuincy and 17 points against Oakdale. The Lions will face their toughest test of the district season today when they host district leading Kinder.