St. Louis, LaGrange sweep top awards

The LaGrange High girls and St. Louis Catholic boys dominated the area's courts this season, so it comes as no surprise that both teams swept the top awards on American Press All-Southwest Louisiana Big Schools basketball teams.
LaGrange junior guard Jeriah Warren is the Big Schools girls MVP while La'Keem Holmes is the Coach of the Year after leading the Gators to their first state title.
Warren, who excelled at both ends of the court, averaged 16.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.9 steals and 3.5 assists per game.
Holmes, who named the Louisiana Sports Writers Association's Class 4A Coach of the Year on Thursday, led the Gators to a 32-4 record with two losses to in-state teams in Division II state champion Lee Magnet and Division IV state champion Lafayette Christian.
St. Louis junior forward Nic Ughovwa is the Big School boys MVP after averaging 15 points and 10 rebounds a game. He led the Saints to the District 4-3A championship and earned district MVP honors.
The Saints' Rick LeBato is the Big School boys Coach of the Year after leading his team to the Division II semifinals for a second consecutive year and a 24-5 record.
LaGrange had three players selected to the girls team. In addition to Warren, junior guard Aasia Sam (14.7 ppg, 2.7 spg, 2.9 apg) earned first-team honors and junior forward Alona Gray (9 ppg, 7 rpg, 3 spg) made the second team.
St. Louis senior forward Colson Snider (14 ppg, 6 rpg) made the second team.
Division II finalist St. Louis and Class 5A quarterfinalist Sulphur were the only other girls team with multiple selections.
Sulphur senior Addy Tremie (16 ppg) earned first-team honors while junior center Moe Patterson (14 ppg, 8 rpg) grabbed a spot on the second team. St. Louis had one first-teamer in District 4-3A MVP sophomore Myca Trail (21.1 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 3.5 spg) and senior guard Anaiya Turner (14.6 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 3.5 spg) on the second team.
Barbe freshman guard and District 3-5A MVP Mikaylah Manley (28 ppg, 12 rpg) made the first team in her first varsity season.
On the girls the second team is Westlake senior guard Jada Gasaway (16.1 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 3.7 spg, 4.5 apg) and St. Louis senior guard Anaiya Turner (14.6 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 3.5 spg).
Iowa placed two players on the boys team in sophomore first-team forward Curtis Deville (15.7 ppg, 6.3 rpg) and senior guard Chris Boutte (11.9 ppg, 6.5 rpg) on the second team.
Joining Ughovwa on the boys the first team is Washington-Marion junior guard Jamaar Moore (14.6 ppg), LaGrange 6-foot-6 senior forward Darrell Washington (21 ppg, 17 rpg) and Westlake sophomore guard Jamaal Guillory (19 ppg, 6 rpg, 5 apg).
Rounding out the boys second team is Jennings junior guard Jacorian Palfrey (20 ppg), South Beauregard sophomore guard Collin Gunter (16.6 ppg, 5 apg) and DeRidder junior forward Derron Griffin (13 ppg, 10.3 rpg).