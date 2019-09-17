sprh_0829_stl_vs_lagrange-5
St. Louis receiver Jadon Johnson runs past LaGrange’s Cadin Johnson for a 65-yard touchdown Friday night during the SPOT Jamboree at Sulphur High School. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)

 Rick Hickman

In this edition of the Three Point Stance, Warren Arceneaux and Rodrick Anderson preview the upcoming week in volleyball and small school football.

Which is the best football game involving a small school?

WA: St. Louis at Kinder, Thursday. Both teams are at 1-1 after tough road losses last week. Kinder struggled to slow Iowa's passing game last week and will be tested by one of the area's best receivers in Jadon Johnson of St. Louis. Kinder controlled much of the first half with its power running game but couldn't maintain drives in the second half. Doing so this week will be crucial as it will limit Johnson's ability to make big plays.

RA: Oberlin at Oakdale, Friday. The game will pit two of the strongest defenses on Southwest Louisiana. Oakdale has yet to give up a point in two games, while Oberlin shutout Pine Prairie in Week 1 and held Sacred Heart to 14 points last week. Oberlin's defense will be tested by Oakdale's Keyon Pugh (36 car., 312 yards, 5 TDs). Oakdale will have to stop the Tigers' offense that is aveaging 34.5 points a game led by backs Collin Chatman and Trevor Rider.

Name a small school player to watch

WA: Pickering running back Greg Jones has run for 89 and 96 yards in the first two games as the Red Devils have opened with a pair of wins. He has scored three touchdowns on the season and will be a featured part of the Pickering offense as they look to make it three straight with a road game at Merryville.

RA: Grand Lake quarterback Brayden Richard had led the Hornets to their best start since opening the 2016 season 3-0. Richard has had a hand in five of the Hornets six touchdowns with two on the ground and three threw the air.

What is the best volleyball game on this week's schedule?

WA: St. Louis at Iowa, 6 p.m. today. The Saints were 7-1 entering the week and faces former district rival Iowa, which is 10-5 with three wins over area Division I teams.

RA: Natchitoches Central at Hamilton Christian, Thursday. The Warriors are just outside the top-10 in Division V as of last weeks power rankings and a win over the Division I Chiefs would be a big boost.

