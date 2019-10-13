In this edition of the Three Point Stance, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux review Week 6 of the high school football season.
Which team had the best win?
WA: St. Louis continued to impress, moving to 4-1 with a district-opening win over Jennings. The Saints defense slowed a Jennings offense that had been on a tear, having scored 97 points in its previous two games. Saints running back Evan Joubert ran for 155 yards to lead the offense.
RA: Westlake suffered through an 0-4 start but opened District 4-3A with an 55-13 upset of No. 7 Lake Charles College Prep. Running backs J.J. Ross and Jasia Simien combined for more than 300 yards for a second consecutive game and the defense held the Trailblazers to a season-low 13 points.
Which large schools player was most impressive?
WA: Barbe's Chandler Ware and Sam Houston's Kyle Bartley had quite the duel, with Ware catching 12 passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns while Bartley accounted for 367 yards of offense and four TDs in Sam Houston's 31-28 win over Barbe.
RA: LaGrange quarterback Quintorus Jones was on a mission. He had a hand in four of the Gators' five TDs to lead LaGrange to a 32-14 win over North Vermilion. The Gators won back-to-back games for the first time since 2017. Jones scored on runs of 51, 58 and 6 yards and threw a 21-yard touchdown to Orlandezz Leday. Jones had 180 yards on the ground and 63 through the air.
Who was the most outstanding small schools player?
WA: Oakdale running back Keyon Pugh ran for 262 yards and scored on runs of 4, 35 and 89 yards in Oakdale's 31-29 loss to DeQuincy.
RA: East Beauregard backs Jacob Gimnich and Jackson Lewis combined for 22 points and 224 yards to lead the Trojans to their third consecutive win. East Beauregard is tied for the lead with Oberlin in District 4-1A. Gimnich had season-high 145 yards with a touchdown and a pair of 2-point conversions. Jackson scored twice and picked up 79 yards on 19 carries.