Adversaries in athletics for most of the school year, private schools from throughout the state were quick to lend a helping hand to St. Louis following Hurricane Laura.
By Monday, St. Louis athletic director Pat Neck said he had already heard from St. Thomas More of Lafayette, Brother Martin and Holy Cross of New Orleans and Baton Rouge area schools University, Catholic, Dunham and St. Michael.
STM basketball coach Danny Broussard was handing out meals on the St. Louis campus Tuesday afternoon.
Holy Cross and Dunham have offered to send in a bus of volunteer students to help.
“In the social media age, things like this get out there pretty quickly, Neck said.
“The response has been so quick and so overwhelming that we are still trying to figure out how best to utilize the offers of assistance and how to manage it all.
“We are truly touched by the outpouring of generosity and service that these schools and organizations have offered. As a Louisianan I’m not surprised though. It’s in our blood here and why it’s such a special place. We take care of each other.“
The Saints have been on the other side as well. In 2012, the St. Louis football team hosted East. St. John shortly after Hurricane Isaac, which caused extensive damage to the school in Reserve.
The Saints gave each ESJ player a goodie bag to bring home and fed ESJ players after the game. A bank account was set up to take donations for the school.
ESJ played the game, which St. Louis won, two weeks before school reopened. Then head coach Phil Banks, who had several players living with him, said he wanted to play to give team members some sense of normalcy and something to look forward to.
Banks estimated that flooding from Issac forced about 75 percent of his players out of their homes.