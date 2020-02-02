St. Louis' Katherine Jester keeps a ball from going out of bounds on the sideline as North Vermillion’s #7 defends at St. Louis High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, February 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
St. Louis #13 keeps a ball from going out of bounds on the sideline as North Vermillion’s #7 defends at St. Louis High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, February 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
St. Louis #13 pushes the ball up the field ahead of North Vermillion’s #7 at St. Louis High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, February 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
St. Louis’ #13 pushes toward the goal on her way to scoring and putting the Saints up 2 - 0 against North Vermillion at St. Louis High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, February 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
St. Louis’ #13 pushes toward the goal on her way to scoring and putting the Saints up 2 - 0 against North Vermillion at St. Louis High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, February 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
St. Louis’ #13 pushes toward the goal on her way to scoring and putting the Saints up 2 - 0 against North Vermillion at St. Louis High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, February 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
St. Louis’ #13 pushes toward the goal on her way to scoring and putting the Saints up 2 - 0 against North Vermillion at St. Louis High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, February 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
St. Louis' Katherine Jester keeps a ball from going out of bounds on the sideline as North Vermillion’s #7 defends at St. Louis High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, February 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
St. Louis #13 keeps a ball from going out of bounds on the sideline as North Vermillion’s #7 defends at St. Louis High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, February 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
St. Louis #13 pushes the ball up the field ahead of North Vermillion’s #7 at St. Louis High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, February 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
St. Louis’ #13 pushes toward the goal on her way to scoring and putting the Saints up 2 - 0 against North Vermillion at St. Louis High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, February 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
St. Louis’ #13 pushes toward the goal on her way to scoring and putting the Saints up 2 - 0 against North Vermillion at St. Louis High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, February 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
St. Louis’ #13 pushes toward the goal on her way to scoring and putting the Saints up 2 - 0 against North Vermillion at St. Louis High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, February 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
St. Louis’ #13 pushes toward the goal on her way to scoring and putting the Saints up 2 - 0 against North Vermillion at St. Louis High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, February 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Kirk Meche
The St. Louis girls cruised to a 7-0 home win over North Vermilion on Saturday to earn the outright District 4-III title, while the boys fought back for a 3-3 draw that gave them a share of the crown with the Patriots.
The Louisiana High School Athletic Association stipulates that each district submit a team as the top finisher in the district. That distinction carries no reward and has no effect on playoff seeding or power rating. St. Louis head coach Jason Oertling said the teams will be considered co-champions.
Girls
Blake Alley scored four times with Katherine Jester, Anne Helms and Madeline Stickell adding one each for the Saints (16-5-2). They entered the game second in the Division III power ratings.
Oertling said Alley and Jester are a dynamic duo.
"They have been working together as well as any two forwards we have ever had," Oertling said. "They have combined to put us in great positions all year and have been a big part of our success all year. We have had some real dominant girls, but these two work so well together."
North Vermilion fell to 13-9-1.
Playoff pairings will be announced Tuesday.
Boys
The boys game delivered plenty of drama, with the Saints (5-9-10) taking an early lead on an Adyn Gaughan header before North Vermilion (14-4-2) took a 2-1 lead on goals by Dane Cessac and Anthony Gaspard.
The Saints evened it up on a free-kick goal by Ivan Appleton in the 52nd minute. North Vermilion went ahead again 6 minutes later on a free kick by Jarrett Comeaux, but Appleton evened it up again on a penalty kick with 5 minutes left.
Oertling said he liked the way his team fought back against the Patriots, who entered the game with the second-best power rating in Division III. The Patriots beat St. Louis 2-0 in a nondistrict game on Jan. 7.
"I think we fought," Oertling said. "We went up early but North Vermilion is a tough team, very well-coached.
"I am really appreciative of our resilience. I am impressed with us going down twice but then fighting back to tie it up. The fight that we have been looking for all season is starting to come around, and it is coming around at the right time."
Playoff pairings will be announced Wednesday.
"I'm excited," Oertling said. "I know the boys were going to have a tough draw regardless of the outcome today. I think we can challenge and compete against anyone we face. North Vermilion is as good as anyone we will see in the playoffs and we competed against them. I hope we do the same in the future."
An issue that has brought much contention amongst the membership of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association could be resolved when school representatives vote on the latest proposals to end the select/non-select split today at the annual convention in Baton Rouge.
ELTON — Down by eight points with less than 4 minutes left, Elton switched to defensive mode to pull off a 53-50 come-from-behind victory over District 4-1A rival Merryville Tuesday night, ending the Panthers' 10-game winning streak.