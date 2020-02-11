St. Louis eyeing outright District 4-3A title

The St. Louis girls basketball team can clinch the District 4-3A title outright tonight with a home win against Westlake while the Sulphur girls can clinch a share of the District 3-5A crown with a win at Barbe.
The Saints (24-3, 8-0) earned a share of the district crown with a win at South Beauregard Friday night, its ninth straight win. Among those wins was a 59-44 win at Westlake (18-7, 6-2) Jan. 24. The rematch is tonight at 6:15 p.m.
Westlake can get a share of the crown if it wins its last two games and St. Louis loses its final two. The Rams have run off four straight wins since the loss to St. Louis.
Saints head coach Tony Johnson said his team is peaking at the right time.
"We are playing really good, the kids have bought into our defensive philosophy, the other night against South Beauregard we forced 20 first half turnovers, that is a big credit to the girls and the effort they are making on that side of the ball," he said.
"Westlake has two primary girls, Destiny Peltier and Jada Gasaway, that can hurt you if your are not conscious of where they are. We will be concentrating on stopping them."
Johnson said the Saints offense is improving after midseason struggles.
"We are finally starting to improve our half court offense, we struggled with it for a while when Anaiya Turner and Torrey Washington were hurt, but we have gotten a few girls from volleyball in that have helped. Tia Reder is a sophomore that has come in and gives us a lot of speed and helps us a lot when she is making shots."
In District 3-5A, Sulphur (25-5, 5-0) will be looking to continue its perfect run through league play when it visits Barbe (13-7, 4-1) at 6 p.m. The teams played a nondistrict game earlier this season, with the Tors winning 63-42.
Barbe has won five of six since then, with the only loss coming to Lafayette (22-8, 4-1). The Bucs are led by freshman Mikaylah Manley, who scored 20 in the first game against. Sulphur. The Tors were led by Moe Patterson, who scored 22 points while Addy Tremie added 15.