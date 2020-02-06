A year after drawing the No. 1 seed, St. Louis Catholic will have a tougher road to the state championship soccer game this year as the No. 12 seed in Division III.
The Saints are the highest seed of four boys soccer teams from Southwest Louisiana to qualify for the playoffs.
St. Louis (7-9-10), which shared the District 3-III championship with North Vermilion, will host No. 21 Pearl River (8-10-2) at 3 p.m. Saturday.
St. Louis is looking for its first state championship since 2017.
District 2-III champ No. 14 DeRidder (16-5-3) has won nine of its last 11 games and will host No. 19 Lutcher (9-11-4) at 6 p.m. Saturday.
The Dragons have reached the regional round in three consecutive seasons and are looking to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2011.
No. 17 Sulphur (12-5-5) won nine of its last 10 games to secure its first postseason birth since 2018. The Tors will play at No. 16 West Monroe (11-0-6) at 3 p.m. Saturday in the bi-district round of the Division I playoffs. Sulphur reached the regional or quarterfinal round each season from 2013 to 2018.
Sulphur closed out the regular season with wins over Division II No. 2 St. Thomas More and DeRidder.
In Division III, No. 17 Leesville (9-8-4) will start the playoffs at No. 16 Sterlington (5-12-1). The Wampus Cats are making their seventh consecutive playoff appearance and are looking to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2016.