Special attention to details

Last season Westlake used special teams play to beat Lake Charles College Prep in the opening week of District 4-3A play.
That area of play is a focus for the Rams this week after they made a few errors in their season-opening loss to East Feliciana last week.
The Trail Blazers (3-0) are hoping to be in top form after committing a host of mistakes in last year’s loss to the Rams. The teams will play at 7 p.m. today at Vinton High School’s B.S. Walker Stadium.
Westlake led most of the way against East Feliciana in a 32-27 loss. Quarterback Jamaal Guillory ran for 140 yards and running back Jaxon Farve added 62 yards and three touchdowns.
Head coach John Richardson said he was happy that the Rams got to play and pleased with how well they played, albeit in spurts.
“Seems like it had been forever since we played,” Richardson said. “It was good to be back out there. We had the normal first-game mistakes; we are trying to get those things cleaned up this week and make the typical changes you do every year after the first game.
“We did a lot of things well last week, we were just too inconsistent and made too many mistakes, especially in special teams. Usually we are pretty solid on special teams, that was probably the biggest disappointment.”
Last year the Rams blocked three punts while cruising to a win over the Blazers.
“We were able to get a lot of pressure on the quarterback last year and they made some specialteams errors,” Richardson said. “I think they are a better football team than they were last year and we maybe caught them off guard a little bit. We came into the game 0-5. I don’t think they are going to underestimate us.”
Richardson said he expects Guillory, who made his first start last week, to improve as he gains experience.
“He had some good moments and had some moments where he showed the first-game jitters,” he said. “He did a good job running the ball. Sometimes he could have made better reads, but that will come with experience. No matter how many times you practice it, there is nothing like being in a game.”
Prep head coach Erick Franklin said his team will be ready for the Rams this time around.
“They had three blocked punts and took it to us” he said. “They play hard. Richardson gets his guys ready to play every week. They have a good quarterback and the defense is solid. It should be a good game.”
After a back-and-forth first half, Prep held Kinder scoreless in last week’s 43-18 win.
“After we made some adjustments at halftime, and the kids were able to understand what we wanted to do, we were able to stop them,” Franklin said.
Ja’Than Royal ran for 116 yards and caught three passes for 40 yards and a touchdown to lead the Blazers.
“He is a solid back, a kid that understands how to run the ball and makes plays,” Franklin said of Royal. “He picked up the offense pretty fast when he transferred in (from Washington-Marion).”