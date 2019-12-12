Smith can beat teams running or throwing

In his fourth season at the helm of the St. James football program, head coach Robert Valdez figured he needed to challenge his team early. So he put together one of the toughest nondistrict schedules in Class 3A.
The Wildcats (14-0) made it through unscathed and are a win away from hoisting their first state championship trophy since 1979.
"We started playing some really good football during this streak," Valdez said. "We wanted to play up because we wanted to beef up our schedule and get the best possible seed for the playoffs.
"It just so happened that we were able to win those games and get the No. 1 seed. The kids did a good job of stepping up to the challenge with those games."
No. 1 St. James will take on No. 23 Jennings (9-5) in the Class 3A state championship game at 7 p.m. Friday at the Superdome in New Orleans.
St. James opened the season with a 28-8 over Class 1A's top-ranked team, West St. John. The Wildcats followed that with a string of three consecutive wins over Class 5A teams, including a 31-24 win over 5A finalist Destrehan. No. 7 Destrehan will face No. 1 Acadiana on Saturday in the 5A final.
The Wildcats also beat Class 4A No. 7 Assumption 35-7 in Week 5.
"They really rallied around each other when it came down to the big-time games," Valdez said of his players. "Those big wins did a lot for our confidence and our morale.
"It gave us the belief that we can play with anybody. These are the kids that were freshmen when I started here. The kids are really playing for one another and they are having fun. Our defense has done a great job for us. Our offense has been able to be productive."
Leading the Wildcats offense (36 points per game) is a pair of Division I commitments in quarterback Shamar Smith (Texas-San Antonio) and running back Sean Lebeouf (Navy). In his third season under center, the dual-threat Smith has thrown for 1,744 yards (112-204-4) and 15 touchdowns and run for 1,185 yards and 24 scores. Lebeouf has run for 1,516 yards and 17 touchdowns.
"(Smith) is a special athlete," Valdez said. "He gives us a lot of different options because of his athleticism, and he throws the ball very well.
"He is a very smart kid too. He really understands the game."
St. James also has a sophomore wide receiver in Shazz Preston (49 rec., 946 yds., 8 TDs) who Valdez said has offers from five Division I teams — LSU, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Colorado and Texas A&M.
The Wildcats' defense is led by junior defensive lineman Saivion Jones (89 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, 19 hurries) who has offers from Florida, Houston, Kansas, Louisiana-Monroe and South Alabama. St. James has allowed nine points a game and held opponents to eight or fewer points eight times.
"He is a tall, rangy, athletic guy," Valdez said of Jones "He plays with good hands."