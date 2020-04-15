Editor's Note: Fourth in a series of high school all-decade teams.
The last decade was successful for small schools girls basketball programs in Southwest Louisiana, producing nearly a dozen state MVPs, several state championships and numerous all-state awards.
Of the many great players and coaches in the small schools ranks, none shined brighter than the headliners of the American Press Small Schools Girls All-Decade team in Merryville's Andrea Cournoyer (guard, 2018) and Fairview head coach Kyle Jinks.
Cournoyer, the Small Schools Most Valuable Player of the Decade, is one of the most prolific scorers in Southwest Louisiana history with more than 5,500 career points.
Her varsity career began as a sixth-grader, and she went on to earn Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 1A first-team honors six times and was twice named the state MVP (2016, 2017). Her list of awards also includes a trio of American Press Small Schools All-Southwest Louisiana MVP honors plus five first-team nominations.
Cournoyer averaged at least 30 points a game over her final four seasons, but the one thing that eluded the sharpshooter was a state championship. The Panthers lost by six to Arcadia in the 2016 final and lost to Delhi in the 2018 state title game. She twice set the Class 1A state tournament two-game scoring record with 69 points in 2016 and 73 in 2018.
Cournoyer led the Panthers to the state tournament four times.
Jinks opened the decade by leading the Panthers to four Class B state championships and setting a record for consecutive championships at eight that stretched to 2007. After a few near misses, Jinks and the Panthers won a record 12th state champion in March 2020 with a 65-55 win over Lacassine.
Jinks wrapped up the decade with a stunning 374 wins to 48 losses, including a pair of one-loss seasons in 2012-2013 and 2013-2014.
Four stars of the Fairview dynasty are on the team, including first-teamers Natosha Morvant (guard, 2013) and Maghan Cooley (guard, 2014) two on the second team in Callie Maddox (guard, 2017) and Rylee Jinks (guard, 2021), one of two active players to make the team.
Morvant was the Panthers leader early in the decade with a pair of Class B all-state MVP awards in 2012 and 2013 while winning a pair of state championships. She was the 2013 Small Schools All-Southwest Louisiana MVP in 2013 and averaged a career-high 19.5 points a game.
Cooley earned Class B all-state and All-Southwest Louisiana first-team honors for three consecutive years, culminating with MVP honors on both teams as a senior in 2014 while averaging 19 points, 6.6 rebounds, 10 assists and 6.0 steals a game.
Maddox started as a freshman for the Panthers' 2014 state championship team and took them back to the state tournament in 2015 and 2017, despite a season-ending injury in 2016. Maddox was the Class B all-state MVP in 2017, averaging 36 points and 12 rebounds. She scored 1,369 points that season and finished with 3,690 career points.
Rylee Jinks led the Panthers to a state-record 12th state championship in March. The junior was named the Class B all-state MVP and Small Schools All-Southwest Louisiana MVP after averaging 14 points, 10 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 steals a game. She almost had a triple-double in the semifinals.
Also on the first team is Lacassine star Madyson Brasseaux (forward, 2016) and Iota's Allison Baggett (guard, 2012).
Brasseaux led Lacassine to its first state championship since 1981. Brasseaux was the Class B all-state MVP in 2015 and 2016 and All-Southwest Small Schools Louisiana MVP in 2015 when she averaged 18.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game.
Baggett was the Class 2A all-state MVP in 2012 and led the Bulldogs to the state championship game. She scored a combined 60 points in the semifinals and finals and averaged 21.5 points for the season as the Bulldogs went 35-4.
Rounding out the second team is Hackberry bruiser D.J. Simon (forward, 2014), Pickering's Sami Thomas (guard, 2014) and Elton's Vici Woods (center, 2021).
Simon led Hackberry to its first state title in a decade in 2014 and was named the Class C all-state MVP. She averaged 20.2 points as a junior in 2013 and 21.6 points a game her in her final season.
Thomas led Pickering to the state tournament in four consecutive seasons (2012-2014). She was a three-time member of the LSWA Class 2A all-state first team and All-Southwest Louisiana Small Schools first team.
As a sophomore in 2019, Woods powered Elton to its first state championship since 1975, averaging 12.7 points and 13.9 rebounds per game and was named the All-Southwest Louisiana MVP. She upped her performance this past season with 16.9 points and 16 rebounds per game with a trip to the quarterfinals.