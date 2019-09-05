In this edition of the Three Point Stance, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux preview opening week high school football games for area big schools.
What's the most interesting game?
WA: Sam Houston at Washington-Marion. Both teams showed explosiveness in the jamboree and have big-play athletes all over the field. The Broncos feature a talented pair of receivers in Tavyen Grice and converted quarterback Luke Yuhasz. W-M has one of the best playmakers in the area in WR/KR William Carswell and a dual threat runner-receiver in Ja'than Royal.
RA: Lake Charles College Prep at Sulphur, tonight. It is matchup of polar opposites. Lake Charles College Prep likes to air it out led by quarterback Dillon Simon and WRs Glynn Johnson and Solomon Lewis. Sulphur has switched to a power run game and ran for 249 yards in its jamboree game last week against W-M. The key will be defensive stops as both teams returned few defensive starters.
Name an offensive player to watch.
WA: Receiver Jadon Johnson showed his big-play ability in St. Louis' jamboree win over LaGrange, scoring a pair of touchdowns. He will lead the Saints against Class 4A Crowley, which recently has made a pair of playoff runs in Class 3A. A quality early season win would continue the Saints momentum, which started with a late-season surge last year.
RA: Iota's Luke Doucet. The 5-foot-9, 225-pound, senior was the American Press All-Southwest Louisiana big schools MVP last year after running for more than 1,800 yards and 26 touchdowns. Doucet will be up against an experienced Iowa defensive line that includes Dwight Johnson, Peyton Aguillard and Ty Taylor.
Name a defensive player to watch.
WA: Westlake and lineman defensive lineman Eli Goss will be facing an explosive Tioga offense led by quarterback Blake McGehee (2,901 passing yards, 34 TDs last season) and WR Kobe Tilmon, who scored on a pass reception and kickoff return last week. Goss and the Rams front will have to get pressure on McGehee to disrupt Tioga's rhythm on pass plays.
RA: Jennings' Keenan Landry. The 6-2, 295 pound, junior will need to set the tone on the defense for the Bulldogs to be able to contain the Wampus Cats' multiple offensive weapons that includes a 2,000-yard quarterback in Jacob Mount and the Gallashaw brothers, D'ante and Caleb, at running back.