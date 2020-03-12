Pitkin's Garrett Edwards drives while guarded by Simsboro's Jakemin Abney during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Class B semi-final on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, Louisiana. (Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Pitkin's Garrett Edwards looks to drive to the basket while guarded by Simsboro's Reggie Tyler during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Class B semi-final on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, Louisiana. (Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Pitkin's Zeke Lentz pushes the ball up the floor against Simsboro during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Class B semi-final on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, Louisiana. (Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Pitkin's Garrett Edwards prepares to elevate for a dunk in front of Simsboro's Chilaydrian Newton during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Class B semi-final on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, Louisiana. (Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Pitkin's Garrett Edwards loads up for a dunk against Simsboro during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Class B semi-final on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, Louisiana. (Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Pitkin's Garrett Edwards throws down a dunk against Simsboro during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Class B semi-final on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, Louisiana. (Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Pitkin's Garrett Edwards gets off a shot between Simsboro's Jakemin Abney and Chilaydrian Newton during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Class B semi-final on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, Louisiana. (Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Pitkin's Garrett Edwards tries to shoot as he is fouled by Simsboro's Chilaydrian Newton during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Class B semi-final on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, Louisiana. (Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Pitkin's Garrett Edwards drives the baseline ahead of a Simsboro defender during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Class B semi-final on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, Louisiana. (Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Kirk Meche
Top-seeded Simsboro's size and depth offset the individual brilliance of Pitkin's Garrett Edwards in Simsboro's 85-48 win Wednesday in a Class B semifinal at the Louisiana High School Athletic Association state basketball tournament at Burton Coliseum.
Edwards scored 36 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and dished out fives assists for No. 5 Pitkin — scoring or assisting on all but one of Pitkin's made field goals.
Pitkin (24-9) took a 9-7 lead midway through the first quarter. Edwards scored every point for Pitkin in the outburst, but Simsboro (33-4) scored the next 17 points to take control.
"We wanted to limit their fast-break opportunities, keep them off the glass and limit our turnovers," Pitkin head coach Jake Greene said. "We started off doing all of those things. Then they started to turn the pressure up a little bit; we gave up some rebounds, stopped doing the things we needed to do and dug ourselves a hole."
Simsboro extended its lead to 27 points by halftime, shooting 59 percent from the floor. Pitkin never found its shooting range, going 3 of 21 on 3-point attempts.
"It's a lot different shooting in a big arena like this than a regular high school gym," Greene said. "We average nine 3-pointers per game."
Simsboro was led by Kalep Crane, who scored 25 points, and Jakemin Abney, who added 21.
Edwards, an LSU baseball signee and reigning Class B Player of the Year, finished 12 of 22 from the floor.
