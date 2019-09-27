When the Louisiana High School Athletic Association created Class 5A in 1991, Barbe was one of the original members. Tonight the Bucs will meet the newest member.
Barbe will open the District 3-5A schedule against Southside, a first-year varsity program in Lafayette. While the Sharks are young, they are off to a 3-0 start and scoring 37 points a game.
"They are a good football team," Barbe head coach Mike Cutrera said. "They are very young on both sides of the football, but they are playing some good football. They are undefeated right now and they are scoring a lot of points. It is going to be a fun exciting game."
The Bucs (2-1) are not completely unfamiliar with District 3-5A's newest team. Shark starting quarterback Dillon Monette played for Comeaux as a freshman and started against the Bucs in Week 9 of the 2017 season. Monette struggled in that game with 27 yards on 3-of-13 passing and an interception. This season the junior has completed 39 of 69 attempts for 628 yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions.
"(Monette) throws the football well," Cutrera said. "He does a good job of running their offense. They run the spread, like us."
The game could turn into a quarterback dual. Barbe quarterback Davis Meche has completed 71 percent of his passes for 725 yards and seven touchdowns to one interception.
The Bucs will also get running back Tylan Ceasar back this week after he missed last week's 49-24 win at Catholic-New Iberia.
Barbe is looking to win its third consecutive district opener.
"We have to make sure we are improving each week," Cutrera said. "You always want to start district off with a win and that is what we are shooting for."
Elsewhere
Sam Houston head coach Chad Paulk said his Broncos' loss last week to Carencro came at the right time. Sam Houston (2-1) opens district at New Iberia (0-3)
"Believe it or not, after a loss, I actually feel better than I felt the first two weeks," Paulk said. "It showed us a lot. Carencro is a great opponent and it showed us a lot about where our team stands. I like the way we are playing right now."
Sulphur (1-2) will play its third top-10 team in four games when it hosts defending District 3-5A champion and No. 5 Acadiana (3-0).
"We are excited," Sulphur head coach Cecil Thomas said. "We have been telling the kids all week that (Acadiana) put their pants on just like you do.
"They need to come ready for a fight. It is a 15-round heavyweight fight and we are excited to get an opportunity to play these guys. We will definitely know where we are after Friday night."
Acadiana has one of the district's best defenses (13 points per game, 200.1 yards per game) and a pair of running backs averaging more than 100 yards in Dillan Monette and Lucky Brooks.