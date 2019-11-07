Sam Houston’s Lexi Dibbley blocks the shot of Sulphur’s Cara Murphy during the LHSAA Division I volleyball playoffs at Sulphur High School in Sulphur, Louisiana on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Sam Houston’s Emma Gentry hits a misplayed ball for a point against Sulphur during the LHSAA Division I volleyball playoffs at Sulphur High School in Sulphur, Louisiana on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Sam Houston’s Maggie Cox runs down a ball against Sulphur during the LHSAA Division I volleyball playoffs at Sulphur High School in Sulphur, Louisiana on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Sulphur’s Bailey Chaisson tips the ball over the block attempt of Kam LaFosse during the LHSAA Division I volleyball playoffs at Sulphur High School in Sulphur, Louisiana on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Sulphur’s Cara Murphy and Erika Whittington leap to block the shot of Sam Houston’s Lexi Dibbley during the LHSAA Division I volleyball playoffs at Sulphur High School in Sulphur, Louisiana on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Sulphur’s Abigail Massey hits before Sam Houston’s Maggie Cox and Alania Bartie can block during the LHSAA Division I volleyball playoffs at Sulphur High School in Sulphur, Louisiana on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Sulphur’s Abigail Massey hits before Sam Houston’s Kam LaFosse and Emma Gentry can block during the LHSAA Division I volleyball playoffs at Sulphur High School in Sulphur, Louisiana on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Sam Houston’s Lexi Dibbley blocks the shot of Sulphur’s Cara Murphy during the LHSAA Division I volleyball playoffs at Sulphur High School in Sulphur, Louisiana on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Sam Houston’s Emma Gentry hits a misplayed ball for a point against Sulphur during the LHSAA Division I volleyball playoffs at Sulphur High School in Sulphur, Louisiana on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Sam Houston’s Maggie Cox runs down a ball against Sulphur during the LHSAA Division I volleyball playoffs at Sulphur High School in Sulphur, Louisiana on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Sulphur’s Bailey Chaisson tips the ball over the block attempt of Kam LaFosse during the LHSAA Division I volleyball playoffs at Sulphur High School in Sulphur, Louisiana on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Sulphur’s Cara Murphy and Erika Whittington leap to block the shot of Sam Houston’s Lexi Dibbley during the LHSAA Division I volleyball playoffs at Sulphur High School in Sulphur, Louisiana on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Sulphur’s Abigail Massey hits before Sam Houston’s Maggie Cox and Alania Bartie can block during the LHSAA Division I volleyball playoffs at Sulphur High School in Sulphur, Louisiana on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Sulphur’s Abigail Massey hits before Sam Houston’s Kam LaFosse and Emma Gentry can block during the LHSAA Division I volleyball playoffs at Sulphur High School in Sulphur, Louisiana on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Kirk Meche
SULPHUR — Sam Houston hit a rough patch in the third set but rebounded to beat Sulphur in four sets Wednesday in the opening round of the Division I volleyball playoffs.
Sam Houston (27-15) won 25-20, 25-22, 13-25, 25-16.
The Broncos' struggles in the third set — five unforced errors — carried over to the fourth set. Sam Houston led by as many as four but errors allowed Sulphur to pull within one and Erika Whittington tied it at 16-16 with a kill.
But Sam Houston closed out the match on a 9-0 run behind three aces from libero Lauren Garrett, who finished with 14 digs and six aces.
Sulphur (19-15) was at home in the first round of the playoffs for the second time since 2003.
The Tors struggled early with a pair of injured starters on the sideline in Dahli Dennis and Bridget Trahan. Sam Houston jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first set with the help of two Sulphur errors. The Tors committed 11 unforced errors in the first set.
Several underclassmen helped lead Sam Houston into the regional round were it will face the winner out of No. 4 Dutchtown and No. 29 Denham Springs. Sophomore Emma Gentry provided some key points early with seven kills in the first two sets. Gentry finished with eight kills and six blocks, including three back-to-back in the first set for an 11-10 lead.
Sophomore Kamryn Lafosse had eight kills and freshman Alexis Dibbley had seven blocks.
Senior Jordan Cochran led Sam Houston with 15 kills and 18 digs.
Sulphur dominated the third set behind four kills and a block from Whittington, who finished with 11 kills and four blocks.
Cara Murphy finished with six kills and 10 digs for Sulphur.
All three District 4-3A high school football games this week will have title implications as Lake Charles College Prep, St. Louis Catholic and Westlake all attempt to earn at least a share of the crown.
Familiar faces will be on opposite sides of the net in the first round of the volleyball playoffs for half a dozen area teams. The pairings, released Monday, include three matches that will have local teams facing each other.