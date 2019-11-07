Prep Volleyball | Sulphur v. Sam Houston

SULPHUR — Sam Houston hit a rough patch in the third set but rebounded to beat Sulphur in four sets Wednesday in the opening round of the Division I volleyball playoffs.

Sam Houston (27-15) won 25-20, 25-22, 13-25, 25-16.

The Broncos' struggles in the third set — five unforced errors — carried over to the fourth set. Sam Houston led by as many as four but errors allowed Sulphur to pull within one and Erika Whittington tied it at 16-16 with a kill.

But Sam Houston closed out the match on a 9-0 run behind three aces from libero Lauren Garrett, who finished with 14 digs and six aces.

Sulphur (19-15) was at home in the first round of the playoffs for the second time since 2003.

The Tors struggled early with a pair of injured starters on the sideline in Dahli Dennis and Bridget Trahan. Sam Houston jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first set with the help of two Sulphur errors. The Tors committed 11 unforced errors in the first set.

Several underclassmen helped lead Sam Houston into the regional round were it will face the winner out of No. 4 Dutchtown and No. 29 Denham Springs. Sophomore Emma Gentry provided some key points early with seven kills in the first two sets. Gentry finished with eight kills and six blocks, including three back-to-back in the first set for an 11-10 lead.

Sophomore Kamryn Lafosse had eight kills and freshman Alexis Dibbley had seven blocks.

Senior Jordan Cochran led Sam Houston with 15 kills and 18 digs.

Sulphur dominated the third set behind four kills and a block from Whittington, who finished with 11 kills and four blocks.

Cara Murphy finished with six kills and 10 digs for Sulphur.

Three teams fight for one championship

All three District 4-3A high school football games this week will have title implications as Lake Charles College Prep, St. Louis Catholic and Westlake all attempt to earn at least a share of the crown.

Third meeting for Tors, Broncos

SULPHUR — For the third time in nine days, Sam Houston and Sulphur will face off. This time the stakes are higher as someone's season will end.

Area teams square off in early round volleyball playoffs

Familiar faces will be on opposite sides of the net in the first round of the volleyball playoffs for half a dozen area teams. The pairings, released Monday, include three matches that will have local teams facing each other.