St. Louis' Myca Trail and Sam Houston's Allie Conner go after a loose ball during their game at St. Louis Catholic High School in Lake Charles, La., Tuesday, Nov.19, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
St. Louis' Myca Trail drives against Sam Houston's Bre Fontenot during their game at St. Louis Catholic High School in Lake Charles, La., Tuesday, Nov.19, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Sam Houston's Alania Bartie is fouled during her shot by St. Louis' Maggie Bruchhaus during their game at St. Louis Catholic High School in Lake Charles, La., Tuesday, Nov.19, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Sam Houston's Lucy Bellon shoots over St. Louis' Anaiya Turner during their game at St. Louis Catholic High School in Lake Charles, La., Tuesday, Nov.19, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Sam Houston's Bre Fontenot drives in against St. Louis' Anaiya Turner during their game at St. Louis Catholic High School in Lake Charles, La., Tuesday, Nov.19, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Sam Houston's Allie Conner drives in against St. Louis' Anaiya Turner during their game at St. Louis Catholic High School in Lake Charles, La., Tuesday, Nov.19, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Sam Houston's Lucy Bellon drives in against St. Louis' MacKenzie Williams during their game at St. Louis Catholic High School in Lake Charles, La., Tuesday, Nov.19, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Sam Houston's Lucy Bellon shoots over St. Louis' MacKenzie Williams during their game at St. Louis Catholic High School in Lake Charles, La., Tuesday, Nov.19, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Rick Hickman
There was no slippage at St. Louis, where the Lady Saints, last year's state runner-up in Division II, opened the high school basketball season with a dominant 82-42 win over Sam Houston on Tuesday.
The Saints (1-0) blew the game open with a 28-0 run in the first half. The run was powered by Myca Trail, a sophomore who scored a game-high 29 points, including 11 in the decisive run, which began with the Saints trailing 7-4 and ended with them owning a comfortable 32-9 lead.
"She has worked on her game a great deal this summer," Saints head coach Tony Johnson said of Trail. "She had a good time playing AAU and in the summer league.
"She has the work ethic. Last year we did not ask her to do a whole lot but she stepped up. Now we are counting on her to run the team and do what we ask of her so we can be successful."
Torey Washington made four steals and Trail made one in the big run as the Broncos (0-1) turned the ball over 19 times in the half against the Saints' pressure defense.
"As always we are playing high tempo and we were trying to figure out which of our press defenses was going to work best," Johnson said. "We have five or six and found one that was best for tonight and used it. We forced turnovers and were able to capitalize on them."
Anaiya Turner added 11 points for St. Louis while Washington, Maggie Bruchhaus and Paris Guillory scored seven each.
The Saints made a 14-0 run in the third quarter to put the game away. Trail scored six points in that outburst and Bruchhaus added four points and a pair of assists.
Sam Houston took an early lead on an Allie Conner 3-pointer and four free throws by Lucy Bellon. Conner finished with 21 points, making five 3-pointers in the second half as the Broncos found a rhythm offensively. Bellon finished with 12 points and Alaina Bartie had six points and seven rebounds.
After being limited to 11 points in the first half, the Broncos scored 14 in the third quarter and improved to 17 in the fourth. Conner scored nine and Bellon five in the fourth. The duo combined to make four 3-pointers in the quarter.
