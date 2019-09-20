KINDER — Chase Wilson caught a 4-yard touchdown and Jack Watson kicked the winning extra point to give St. Louis a 38-37 win over Kinder in double overtime on Thursday at John C. Buck Stadium.
St. Louis scored first in overtime on a 17-yard run by Evan Joubert, who finished with 120 yards on 23 carries and four touchdowns. Kinder tied it at 31-31 on a 1-yard quarterback keeper by Hayes Fawcett and took the lead in the second overtime on a 10-yard reception by Gavin Johnson. But the Yellow Jackets missed the extra point, leaving the window open for the Saints.
Kinder outgained St. Louis 417-205, but fumbled the ball away three times in the second half. The teams combined to lose five fumbles in the final 24 minutes.
Kinder was driving for the winning score in the closing minutes of regulation but fumbled the ball away inside the red zone with 16 seconds left.
Kinder's second fumble in the third quarter led to St. Louis tying the score at 24-24 on 5-yard run by Joubert.
Kinder made big plays on both sides of the ball in the first half to build up a 24-17 lead. Twice the Yellow Jackets found themselves trailing St. Louis, but used a pair of timely fourth-down conversions to take the lead.
Faced with fourth-and-2 from the St. Louis 42-yard line, Fawcett sneaked round the right side for a 33-yard gain. Two plays later, freshman fullback Kevon Freeman, starting for the injured Ty Fuselier, scored on a 2-yard run for a 7-3 lead with 4:01 left in the first quarter.
St. Louis took the momentum back on Evan Joubert's 87-yard kickoff return but it didn't last long. The Saints defense forced Kinder into a fourth-and-2 again, but slot back Skylar Leckelt ran around the right side and broke a half dozen tackles for a 41-yard score and a 14-10 lead. Leckelt had 11 carries for 95 yards and three catches for 65 yards. Fawcett completed 6 of 13 passes for 120 yards and rushed for 100 yards on 14 carries.
Kinder didn't waste any time capitalizing on its newfound momentum. After forcing a three-and-out, Kinder went to the air. Fawcett lobed the ball to the right side and Darius Captain made a one-handed grab for the 37-yard score.
Kinder made it a two-score game, 24-10, on Zack LaFargue's 21-yard field goal.