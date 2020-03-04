Saints pull away from Rebels

Colson Snider puts up the shot during their game at St. Louis Catholic High School in Lake Charles, La., Tuesday, March3, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Rick Hickman
St. Louis' offense came to life late to carry the Saints to a 44-28 Division IV regional round win over Teurlings Catholic on Tuesday night.
The No. 5 Saints (22-4) advanced to play at No. 4 Lee Magnet of Baton Rouge in the quarterfinal round. Lee advanced with an 81-44 win over Lusher Charter.
The game was a defensive struggle in the early going with the scored tied 8-all after the first quarter. The second quarter was more of the same with the Saints taking a 17-16 halftime lead on an off-balanced Karlin Hardy 3-point buzzer beater.
The game wasn't pretty, but it offered plenty of drama as the lead changed hands seven times in the half, six in the second quarter.
St. Louis gained control offensively in the second half, starting the third quarter with an 8-0 run. Colson Snider had back-to-back steals and layups in the run and Jadon Johnson and Terry Shearman added baskets. The Rebels (13-19) cut the deficit to four by the end of the third.
The fourth quarter started like the third with St. Louis going on a 7-0 run, highlighted by a basket and layup by Shearman. Teurlings never got within seven points the rest of the way.
"This team (Teurlings Catholic) comes from a district with opponents that have been some of the best programs in the state, so I knew coming in they were not going to be intimidated and this would be a tough game," St. Louis head coach Rick Lebato said. "I knew it was going to be a tough grind kind of game and that we would have to try to speed the tempo up as much as we could.
"The first half was a struggle, especially when you don't make your free throws. They were able to control tempo. In the second half we got a couple of turnovers, get the speed up and now they were playing from behind and had to speed up. It was a good effort in the second half. Everyone dug down a little bit more. We really didn't change anything much."
St. Louis was led by Snider, who finished with 14 points. Caleb Thomas scored 11 to lead Teurlings Catholic.
