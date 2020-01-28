St. Louis was the only boys basketball team to come out of the first week of District 4-3A play with a pair of wins. The Saints get no time to relax, with a dangerous Iowa team visiting tonight.
The Yellow Jackets (17-5, 1-1) split their games last week, losing the opener at Westlake and bouncing back with a win over Lake Charles College Prep. The Saints (16-2, 2-0) opened with wins over South Beauregard and at Westlake.
"We knew going in that every game was going to be tough," said St. Louis head coach Rich LeBato. "Fortunately we were able to play well at the end of Westlake to come out of there with a win."
Balanced scoring, a Saints strength this season, was on display in Westlake as Colson Snider, Terry Sherman and Nic Ughovwa all scored at least 10 points and combined for 39 in a 55-49 win.
LeBato said rebounding will be the key against Iowa.
"They have size and athleticism," LeBato said. "They have played a good schedule and rebound the ball well with two or three guys. Rebounding is always a question mark for us. We are going to have to not get killed on the boards to have a chance. I think we are going to have to shoot the ball a bit better, hopefully being at home will help us with that."
The Yellow Jackets are led by Alex Prudhomme and Curtis Deville, who scored 17 points each in Iowa's 62-46 win over Lake Charles College Prep last Friday.
In District 4-1A, Merryville (21-4, 7-0) will look to consolidate its grip on the district lead when it travels to Elton (14-7, 6-1), which trails by just a game.
The Panthers won the first meeting between the two schools 48-40 on Jan. 3 with a balanced scoring attack that saw Ariana Victor, Kaylie Lewis and Hannah Burr combine to score 36 points.
Returning all state center Vici Woods led Elton with 12 points while Summer Ceaser added 10.