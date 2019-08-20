In this edition of the Three Point Stance, Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux discuss linebackers and defensive backs at area high schools.
Which school has the best group of returning linebackers?
WA: South Beauregard has three starters back. The program's rise over the past decade or so was fueled by a stingy, physical defense and this trio fits that style and will attempt to build on last season, when the Golden Knights improved to five wins and returned to the playoffs.
RA: The Tors have produced several talented linebackers over the year's including former LSU Tiger Tahj Jones and current McNeese State freshman Jake LaFleur and will have another strong crop this year in seniors Austin Tramonte, Jace Dufresne and junior Ridge Marcantel. Dufresne will start at middle linebacker after starting on the offensive line last year. Tramonte was the Tors' No. 3 tackler last year with 66 and three tackles for a loss.
Who has the best set of secondary players?
WA: Iowa, which has every starter back from last year and is led by the safety tandem of Cejae Ceaser and Tyler Langley. All four Jackets are also capable of playing offense as receivers.
RA: DeRidder's defensive secondary is loaded with experienced players in all-district first team safety Elijah Roshell and a pair of second team cornerbacks in Jaylen Thurmond and Isiah Roberson plus another returning safety in Chance Duncan. The Dragons will need a strong pass defense to take down district favorites Leesville and Tioga this year.
Who is the best returning linebacker and defensive back?
WA: At linebacker I'll go with Brayden Hebert, who helped Iota make a run to the Class 3A semifinal. At DB I will got with Joe Percle of St. Louis, a physical guy who even played a bit of linebacker for the Saints last year.
RA: I will go with a pair of hard-hitting seniors in Lake Charles College Prep linebacker Tyler Carter and Leesville cornerback Darrius Allen. Carter, who is 5-11 and 195-pounds, was LCCP's leading tackler (165) on a defense that allowed just 11.6 points a game and led the Trailblazers to the quarterfinals for the first time in school history. Carter also had 13 tackles for a loss, six quarterback hurries and 5 1/2 sacks. The 6-0, 170-pound, Allen racked up 45 tackles, three tackles for a loss and broke up three passes as Leesville went undefeated in the regular season and reached the semifinals.