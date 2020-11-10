Rust-free victory: Layoff doesn't slow Iowa

IOWA — Rust was not a problem for the Iowa Yellow Jackets, who stormed out of the gates with four first-half touchdowns in their 41-14 District 4-3A win over Westlake Friday night.
The Yellow Jackets (2-1, 1-0) were forced to sit out the last two weeks due to COVID-19 quarantine rules. They also missed a game due to Hurricane Delta and have had limited practice time in two of the three weeks they have been able to play games.
They showed no ill effects against the Rams, scoring touchdowns on three of their first four possessions.
Tyrone Brass scored on runs of 5 and 9 yards and Curtis Deville scored on a 65-yard pass from Gene Natali and a 90-yard interception return.
“This is the third time we have had to start and stop, but I’m still impressed with how the kids came out,” Iowa head coach Tommy Johns said.
“(The Rams) moved the ball on us some in the first half but we were able to get off the field on third downs.”
Westlake (0-4, 0-3), which committed five turnovers in last week’s loss to South Beauregard, had two turnovers in the first half and had another drive end on a failed fake punt attempt.
The Deville interception ended the best Rams drive of the half.
“Curtis is about as versatile an athlete as you will find,” Johns said of the junior who plays primarily at receiver. “He can run, catch and block then go play defense if we need him too.”
Deville had four receptions for 85 yards and had a touchdown run called back on a penalty.
The teams traded scores in the third quarter, with Natali scoring on an 18-yard quarterback keeper for the Yellow Jackets and Dylan Abshire scoring on a 3-yard run for the Rams to cap a 12-play, 49-yard drive.
Backup quarterback Koltin LeBleu scored on a 49-yard run in the fourth quarter for the Yellow Jackets. Cory Pryor scored on an 11-yard run for Westlake in the final frame.
Natali completed 9 of 10 pass attempts for 158 yards and ran for 38 yards on five carries. Natali completed his last six attempts.
Abshire led Westlake with 79 rushing yards on 18 carries.
Next week Iowa will play undefeated Lake Charles College Prep, which did not play Friday night because its game with undefeated Jennings was canceled because of COVID-19.
Jennings will host South Beauregard next week.