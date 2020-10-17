KINDER — After a first half almost devoid of defense, Lake Charles College Prep shut Kinder down in the second half of its 43-18 nondistrict victory Friday night.
A wild first half featured six touchdowns is as many possessions with Prep taking a 21-18 halftime lead when Kinder (1-2) failed on all three extra-point attempts.
Prep scored on a 23-yard keeper by quarterback Dillon Simon, who also connected on a 22-yard touchdown pass to JaThan Royal after scrambling to his left to avoid pressure before finding Royal along the right sideline. Jeremiah May scooped up a Kinder fumble and returned it 15 yards for the final Trail Blazers (1-2) score of the half.
Kinder ran for 187 yards in the half. Griffin Cooley found Brandon White in the end zone for a 3-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring. Graham Fawcett scored on a 9-yard keeper around left end and Tylan Ceasar scored on a 1-yard plunge in the second quarter.
The Blazers recovered another ’Jackets fumble at their 13-yard line in the final minute of the half.
Prep opened the second-half scoring with an 18-yard pass from Simon to Solomon Lewis, then held Kinder on a fourth-and-goal play on the ensuing possession.
Simon found Glynn Johnson on a 63-yard touchdown pass three plays later to extend the Blazers lead to 35-18.
Royal added a 21-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. He finished with 116 rushing yards and three catches for 40 yards.
Simon completed 15 of 18 passes for 203 yards.
The Blazers defense recovered three fumbles while the special teams recovered a kickoff.
Each of Kinder’s five final possessions produced no points.
C. J. May ran for 70 yards to lead the Yellow Jackets.