In this edition of the Three Point Shot, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux discuss area high school basketball.
What's the most interesting boys game Friday night?
WA: JS Clark at Hathaway. The Hornets' lone loss in its past eight games was at JS Clark in the District 7-B opener, by seven points. Hathaway gets a chance to tie for the district title and solidify its grip on a top-four seed in Class B by winning the rematch.
RA: Pickering at Vinton. The teams split a pair of games last season and shared the District 5-2A title. The game will feature two of the top small school guards in the area in Vinton's Drew Heinen and Pickering's Deshawn Jackson. Heinen scored 31 points, including four 3-pointers, in the Lions win over Kinder on Tuesday while Jackson dropped 25 on Oakdale.
What is the best girls game?
WA: LaGrange plays Lafayette Christian, which has won state titles each of the past three seasons, Saturday afternoon in the Cajundome. The Gators have won eight of their last nine and get another chance to pick up a quality win against the Knights.
RA: Sulphur at Sam Houston. Sulphur is battling to stay on top of the District 3-5A standings while Sam Houston is looking to pull an upset. There will be a big battle in the lane between Sulphur junior Moe Patterson and Sam Houston senior Alania Bartie. The Broncos are looking for their first district win despite Bartie's 26-point, 22-rebound double-double on Tuesday against Barbe.
Name a player to watch.
WA: Vinton's Mackenzie Joseph scored 29 points in a loss to District 5-2A leader Kinder on Tuesday night and will lead the Lions against Pickering in a home game Friday night.
RA: Westlake guard Jamaal Guillory has been on fire since district play started, averaging 21 points a game. He is coming off a 26 point performance against Jennings on Tuesday. The Rams are in a four-way tie for first in District 4-3A and need a win over Lake Charles College Prep Friday to stay in the race.