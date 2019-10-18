ROSEPINE — It was offensive slugfest on Thursday at McKee-McCain Stadium in Rosepine.
Rosepine and Vinton combined for 644 yards and 72 points in the first half.
The final tally was 1,030 yards and 102 points and Rosepine held on to win 52-50 and even its District 5-2A record.
Vinton (3-3, 1-1) racked up 422 yard by halftime, led by quarterback Drew Heinen, who threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more. But the score was tied 36-36.
Heinen completed 23 of 32 passes for 377 yards added 12 carries for 106 yards and three scores. Wide receiver Jaden Carrier had 12 catches for 177 yards and two scores and Keishawn Budwine added three for 98 yards.
Rosepine freshman running back Grant Ducote ran for 183 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries, including a 1-yard score with 8:36 left in the third quarter that put the Eagles up for good, 44-36.
Rosepine quarterback Ethan Frey completed 15 of 27 passes for 223 yards and three touchdowns two three receivers. Cole Donahue was the leader with six catches for 101 yards.
Each team traded shots in the first half.
Vinton struck first when Heinen scored on a 42-yard run up the middle, but the Eagles (3-4, 1-1) needed six plays to take their first lead when Ducote scored on a 40-yard run plus ran in the 2-point conversion for an 8-6 lead.
There were three lead changes in the first half and neither team led by more than eight points despite eight scoring plays longer than 27 yards, including an 80-yard kickoff return by Isaiah Stinson that tied the score at 14-14 with 5:34 left in the first quarter.
There was some defense late in the second quarter. With the Lions threatening to take the lead, Stinson stepped in front of an underthrown pass at the Eagles’ 10-yard line and returned it to the 28. Frey hooked up with Donahue for two long pass plays, a 44-yard reception and a 27-yard touchdown that put the Eagles up 36-28 with 1:17 left in the half.
But the Lions needed 43 seconds to again knot the score. Heinen hit Jaden Carrier on quick strikes of 19 and 8 yards. Carrier turned his next catch into a 38-yard touchdown and Hezakiah Holts scored ran in the 2-point conversion to tie the score at 36-36.
After an offensive slugfest in the first half with little defense, Rosepine made timely stops in the second half, limiting the Lions to 204 yards over the final 24 minutes.
After the Lions cut the Eagles’ lead to 44-42 on a 32-yard run by Jordan Janice with 6:40 left in the third quarter, Rosepine forced the Lions to punt on back-to-back possessions. The Lions shot themselves in the foot on one of those drives with 51 yards in penalties and finished with 12 of 116 yards.
Vinton cut Rosepine lead 52-50 with 4:13 left in the game on a 1-yard score by Heinen, but the Eagles ran out the clock.