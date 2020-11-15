Rested, not rusty: Jennings leaps over Knights

JENNINGS — A week off did nothing to slow the Jennings Bulldogs, who wasted little time Friday night in showing they are still in top form during their 42-14 District 4-3A win over South Beauregard.
The Bulldogs (6-0, 3-0) held the Golden Knights (4-2, 2-1) to 88 yards of offense in the first half and converted a big special teams play into a touchdown just before the break.
Jennings found the end zone on each of its first two possessions. The first covered 71 yards in four plays, highlighted by a 42-yard pass from Lawrence Wilridge to Clay Broussard and capped with a 2-yard touchdown run by Trevor Etienne,
After holding South Beauregard to a three-and-out, the Bulldogs drove 75 yards in nine plays, with Jalen Lewis scoring on a 14-yard run.
After a blocked punt by Jayden Sonnier, Jacorien Palfrey hauled in a 24-yard pass for a touchdown with 31 seconds left in the half to give the Bulldogs a 21-0 lead.
The quick start was unusual for Jennings, which had not scored first in any game this season.
“I felt like the defense had a good week of practice and felt good coming into the game,” Jennings head coach Rusty Phelps said.
“With South Beauregard you know you are going to get a physical style of game,” he said. “They can run it with the power game and throw it. This is the first time in a while it hasn’t been close.”
Lewis ran for 68 yards on eight carries in the first half and finished with 125 yards on 14 carries. Etienne scored on runs of 2 and 35 yards in the second half and finished with 123 yards.
South Beauregard scored on a 6-yard run by Malachi McElhaney and a 34-yard pass from Kyler Kibodeaux to Nick Uhlik.
McElhaney ran for 88 yards and Uhlik had 105 yards of offense.
The game was the final one of the regular season for Jennings, whose scheduled Week 10 game at Westlake was canceled. Westlake is not able to play due to COVID-19. The Bulldogs entered the week atop the Class 3A power ratings.
“We are going to use the week to work on us,” Phelps said. “We are going to work on situational football, continue to compete against each other and continue to work. That’s what has gotten us to this point. I’m excited to be 6-0.”