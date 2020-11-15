Record night for St. Louis’ Joubert

WELSH — The St. Louis Saints scored early and often in taking a 46-19 victory over the Welsh Greyhounds Friday night in non-district action at Greyhound Stadium.
Evan Joubert had a big night for the Saints as he rushed for 220 yards on 28 carries and scored single-game school record six touchdowns, in the process becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer.
“Evan had a good night tonight,” said St. Louis coach Chad Lavergne. “We finally got in a rhythm tonight and established it early as the more he touches the ball the more he starts seeing the field.”
St. Louis (2-4) scored its first touchdown on the first play when Joubert scored on a 71-yard run. Joubert gave St. Louis a 13-0 lead with 6:04 to play in the quarter.
The Saints extended their lead to 16-0 on a Jack Watson 37-yard field goal with 11:23 left in the second quarter.
The Saints forced a Greyhound fumble on the first play of the next series. Jack Van Hoose recovered.
Three plays later, Joubert scored his third touchdown on a 2-yard run with 10:02 to play. Joubert’s fourth touchdown of the half came with 5:48 left in the second quarter when he scored on a 27-yard run.
St. Louis’s final points of the half came on a Watson field goal as time expired.
Welsh got its offense going in the third quarter. A bad snap on a punt gave Welsh the ball on the St. Louis 15-yard line. The next play saw Cale Navarre score on a 15-yard run with 7:07 to play in the quarter.
The next possession saw Cole LaBouve score on a 28-yard fumble return for and Welsh trailed 32-13 with 6:56 to play in the quarter.
Joubert scored his fifth touchdown on a 4-yard run with 10:45 to play. The Greyhounds answered on their next possession on a Grant Daigle 6-yard run with 8:56 to play. Joubert’s final score came on a 3-yard run with 3:22 to play.
St. Louis finished with 317 rushing yards and 86 passing yards. Cooper Miller went for 4-for-10 passing. Michael Lavergne finished with three receptions for 77 yards.
“Our defense started really strong tonight,” said Lavergne. “Hats off to Welsh, they kept fighting and we started to put together all three phases of the game tonight and it feels really good to get the win tonight.”
Welsh was limited to 109 rushing yards and 28 passing yards. Kennon Legros led the way with 37 yards on four carries.