In this edition of the Three Point Stance, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux discuss wide receivers at area small schools.
Who is the best returning receiver?
WA: Vinton's Jaden Carrier led area small school players with nine receiving touchdowns and was second in receiving yards with 561. He's been making big plays for years and looks set to have another big season.
RA: DeQuincy's Braylon Snell. Snell had a solid junior season with 31 catches for 605 yards and seven touchdowns. At 6-3 and 175 pounds, Snell is hard to cover one-on-one and hard to take down once he gets the ball.
Which game features the best matchup of receivers?
WA: Oberlin at Hamilton Christian, Week 5 returns a good one in Adrian Brown and imported a few talents from the basketball team in Michael Thomas and Nick Forsyte. Oberlin has a top returnee in Jared Joubert as well as a stable of dual-threat guys that can line up out wide or as slot/wings.
RA: Vinton at DeQuincy, Week 9. The DeQuincy-Vinton rivalry dates back to the 1920s. This year's match up will feature three of the most explosive receivers in Vinton's Jaden Carrier and DeQuincy's duo of Snell and sophomore Taije Ceasar. Carrier and Snell averaged more than 20 yards a catch last year.
Make an ideal tandem featuring players from different schools.
WA: Kinder's Skyler Leckelt received an endorsement from Yellow Jacket quarterback Hayes Fawcett, so he should be in good shape to have a big year. I'll pair him with Brown, who is tall and athletic and can be the jump ball specialist.
RA: Oberlin's Jared Joubert and Rosepine's Josh Cummings. Joubert had a great junior season with 27 receptions for just under 500 yards. Joubert is listed at 5-10 and 135 pounds, but plays all over the field, including as the Tigers place kicker, and can lay down a block to open up the run game. While Rosepine was a run-first team last year, Cummings, a 6-2 tight end, was able to average more than 28 yards a catch with 12 receptions for 339 yards and three touchdowns.