Recalculating start of prep season

In this edition of the Three Point Stance, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux discuss the schedule for the new first week of the high school football season, which begins Oct. 8-9. The games are from Week 3 of the original football schedules.
What is the best game involving an area large school?
WA: The very first game in the area, Kinder at St. Louis on Thursday, Oct. 8. The Saints beat the Yellow Jackets by one point in double overtime last season and returns all but a handful of starters from last year's team that reached the Division II semifinals. Kinder went on a tear over the second half of last season, winning seven consecutive games before losing to Ferriday in the Class 2A quarterfinals. The Yellow Jackets return playmakers at all the levels of defense in lineman Bryce Savant, linebacker Kevon Freeman and defensive back Griffin Cooley.
RA: Sam Houston at Carencro. Last year's game went down to the wire with Carencro winning 42-39 thanks to a fourth-quarter pick-six by Bailey Despanie. It will be the first start for junior 6-foot-4 quarterback Luke Yuhasz since the first game of his freshman season after playing behind record-setting Kyle Bartley. For Carencro, both Despanie is back along with running back Kendrell Williams, who committed to Louisiana-Lafayette, and fellow senior backfield mate Traylon Prejean. Both ran for more than 100 yards against the Broncos last year.
What is the most interesting game involving an area small school?
WA: Welsh at Iowa. The Greyhounds had a year to forget due to injuries last season but will have star RB Jaheim Simon back to boost the offense. Simon missed all of last season but ran for more than 1,200 yards in 2018. Iowa dropped to 4-6 last year, losing its last four games. The Yellow Jackets are in position to rebound with QB Gene Netali and wide receiver Curtis Deville back on offense and Cejae Ceasar, who committed to ULL, leading the defense.
RA: DeQuincy at South Beauregard. South Beauregard ended the 2019 season on a sour note with a seven-game losing streak. The Golden Knights will get to open the season against rival DeQuincy, who they scored a season-high 70 points on last season. But the Golden Knights will have to deal with a more mature DeQuincy team that returns QB Gunner Gearen, WR/RB Taije Ceasar.
What is the best individual match-up in the opening week games?
WA: The Kinder-St. Louis game features two of the area's top backs in Kinder's Ty Fuselier (775 yards, 13 TDs in seven games played) and St. Louis's Evan Joubert (1,747 yds., 28 TDs).
RA: Jennings at DeRidder. It will be Jennings dynamic backfield of RBs Trevor Etienne and Jalen Lewis plus QB Lawrence Willridge versus the Dragons' seasoned defense that includes its entire defensive line in Derron Griffin, Demarcus Hunt, Brien Tellis and Quincy Archield. DeRidder won last year's game 21-6, holding Jennings' backfield to 69 yards.