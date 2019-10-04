Hamilton Christian's Mike Thomas makes the one-handed grab on the sideline against Oberlin at Max Caldarera Stadium in Westlake, Louisiana on Thursday, October 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Hamilton Christian's #12 tries to gain a few extra yards as Oberlin's #10 makes the tackle at Max Caldarera Stadium in Westlake, Louisiana on Thursday, October 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Oberlin's #14 converts a 4th down on the sneak against Hamilton Christian at Max Caldarera Stadium in Westlake, Louisiana on Thursday, October 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Oberlin senior running back Trevor Rider, left, avoids the tackle attempt from Hamilton Christian’s Dakori Lewis at Max Caldarera Stadium in Westlake, Louisiana on Thursday, October 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Oberlin's #9 runs up the sideline for a big gain against Hamilton Christian at Max Caldarera Stadium in Westlake, Louisiana on Thursday, October 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Oberlin's #2 runs behind the lead block of QB #14 against Hamilton Christian at Max Caldarera Stadium in Westlake, Louisiana on Thursday, October 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Oberlin's #5 shoves Hamilton Christian's #6 to the ground as he runs for extra yards at Max Caldarera Stadium in Westlake, Louisiana on Thursday, October 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Hamilton Christian's Mike Thomas makes the one-handed grab on the sideline against Oberlin at Max Caldarera Stadium in Westlake, Louisiana on Thursday, October 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Hamilton Christian's #12 tries to gain a few extra yards as Oberlin's #10 makes the tackle at Max Caldarera Stadium in Westlake, Louisiana on Thursday, October 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Oberlin's #14 converts a 4th down on the sneak against Hamilton Christian at Max Caldarera Stadium in Westlake, Louisiana on Thursday, October 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Oberlin senior running back Trevor Rider, left, avoids the tackle attempt from Hamilton Christian’s Dakori Lewis at Max Caldarera Stadium in Westlake, Louisiana on Thursday, October 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Oberlin's #9 runs up the sideline for a big gain against Hamilton Christian at Max Caldarera Stadium in Westlake, Louisiana on Thursday, October 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Oberlin's #2 runs behind the lead block of QB #14 against Hamilton Christian at Max Caldarera Stadium in Westlake, Louisiana on Thursday, October 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Oberlin's #5 shoves Hamilton Christian's #6 to the ground as he runs for extra yards at Max Caldarera Stadium in Westlake, Louisiana on Thursday, October 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Hamilton Christian's Mike Thomas makes the one-handed grab on the sideline against Oberlin at Max Caldarera Stadium in Westlake, Louisiana on Thursday, October 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Kirk Meche
WESTLAKE — Senior halfback Trevor Rider had a career night to help keep the Oberlin Tigers perfect Thursday with a 34-8 win over Hamilton Christian.
Rider ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns in the first half and added a third score in the fourth quarter. He finished with a season-high 166 yards on 10 carries.
The win set up the Tigers (5-0, 2-0) for a District 4-1A showdown next week at home with Grand Lake (4-0, 1-0), which hosts Basile (2-2, 1-0) tonight.
Rider scored on an 11-yard run to put the Tigers up 14-0 11 seconds into the second quarter. He had a 70-yard touchdown called back on a holding penalty, but scored from 80 yards on the next play with a run around the left side and down the sideline with 2:39 left in the first half.
Oberlin used three drives longer than 70 yards in the first half to run away from Hamilton Christian (2-2, 0-2) and had 199 yards on the ground by halftime. Oberlin finished with 420 yards of total offense.
Hamilton had its chances in the first half. The Warriors drove inside the Tigers' 30-yard line three times but turned the ball over on downs.
On their opening drive, their Warriors drove 59 yards on eight plays to the Oberlin 8-yard line. Senior running back Dakori Lewis powered his way through the heart of the Tigers defense for the score, but it was called back because of a holding penalty.
Penalties were the Warriors' Achilles' heal in the first half. Their second drive stalled after a holding penalty at the Tigers' 29-yard line and they turned the ball over on downs at the Oberlin 25 with 3:40 left in the second quarter and down 14-0. Hamilton finished with 10 penalties for 71 yards.
Hamilton got on the board with 3:10 left in the third quarter when Neiman Sullen hit Michael Thomas for a 21-yard score and threw a 2-point conversion pass to Derrick Williams. Thomas caught seven passes for 106 yards and Sullen completed 10 of 20 passes for 123 yards.
Hamilton's Derek Brown ran for 78 yards on 14 carries and Dakori Lewis added 77 on 19 carries.