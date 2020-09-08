RB Citizen ready to carry LCCP’s offense

Long a target of college recruiters due to a mix of power and speed, Lake Charles College Prep running back TreVonte’ Citizen is hoping to seize an opportunity to become the workhorse back for the Blazers this season.
Former District 4-3A MVP Orenthal Lewis graduated after leading the Blazers in rushing the past two seasons. Citizen served as backup running back and also played linebacker, showling flashes of brilliance but struggled with injuries last season, when he ran 50 times for 335 yards and four touchdowns, including an 11-carry, 87-yard two touchdown game against Northwest in the first round of the playoffs.
“I feel like I just gotta step up to the plate and be ready to tote the rock,” Citizen said of an expanded role on offense. He is confident he can get the job done.,
“My strengths are my vision, ability to make guys miss and break tackles and my ability to outrun a defender,” he said. “My goal for the year is to stay healthy. Then the rest will be history.”
The Blazers feature six offensive skill players with college offers. Citizen said that gives the offense balance and creates running lanes he can exploit.
“It opens up the box for me and gives the defenses a harder time matching up with our players on the offensive side of the ball,” he said.
Citizen expects to continue playing at linebacker.
“I can use the knowledge I have from playing offense to help make plays on defense,” he said.
Since college coaches were allowed to contact underclass recruits last week, Citizen has added an offer from Tulane and has heard from LSU, UL-Lafayette, Florida State, Texas Tech, Middle Tennessee State, Texas A&M, SMU, Louisiana Tech, Colorado and Memphis. He also holds offers from Penn State, Virginia, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Maryland and Tennessee.
The offers began rolling in last summer but Citizen is in no hurry to choose a destination.
“I’m waiting until it feels right,” he said. “I am really enjoying the process. I look at how many times each school runs the ball, how many touches each running back gets. The college coaches tell me they like my speed and power, and how I play the game in general.”