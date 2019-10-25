Rams run through Broncos

Sam Houston's Ryan Chaney and Sam Houston's Nehemiah Ceasar bring down Acadiana's #1 during their game at Sam Houston High School in Moss Bluff, La., Thursday, Oct.24, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Sam Houston's Dylan Abshire pushes past the reach of Acadiana's #92 during their game at Sam Houston High School in Moss Bluff, La., Thursday, Oct.24, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Rick Hickman
MOSS BLUFF — No. 5 Acadiana and Sam Houston combined for 122 points and 1,144 yards in a battle for the top spot in District 3-5A Thursday night at Wayne Hooper Memorial Stadium.
But for all the big offensive plays, it was Acadiana's defense that proved to be the difference as the Rams won 82-41.
Acadiana (8-0, 5-0) forced three turnovers in the first quarter that led to 20 points and held Sam Houston (5-2, 4-1) scoreless in the second half.
"We wanted to start fast and sometimes that kind of stuff happens," Sam Houston head coach Chad Paulk said. "I felt like we overcame.
"That is football and it happens. We have to eliminate (turnovers) to win big games. We just kept fighting back and fighting back and it just got away from us in the second half. We would like another opportunity, I will promise you that."
Acadiana finished with 706 yards of total offense, led by senior running back Dillan Monette. He had six touchdowns while carrying the ball 25 times for 365 yards and caught one pass for 56 yards.
"(The Rams) have an extremely potent offense that is hard to stop," Paulk said. "We planed on turnovers and being able to stop them a few times, and it just didn't happen tonight."
Sam Houston's Tavyen Grice went over 300 all-purpose yards for the second consecutive week. He made 18 catches for 243 yards and three touchdowns. He had a pair of kickoff returns for 153 yards, including a 99-yard kick return in the second quarter. Quarterback Kyle Bartley completed 26 of 38 passes for 415 yards and five touchdowns but was picked off three times.
On the Broncos' opening drive, running back Dylan Abshire gained 8 yards for a first down, but he lost control of the ball and Acadiana's Laterrance Welch pounced on it. Two plays later, Monette scored on a 16-yard pitch and run.
Acadiana's Caleb Arceneaux picked off Bartley on the Broncos' third series, and Monette scored untouched on a 16-yard run to put the Rams up 21-7.
Monette benefited from the Broncos' third turnover, an interception. He scored on a 1-yard leap over the pile for a 34-14 lead with 38 seconds left in the first quarter.
Sam Houston tied the score at 7-7 on a 30-yard reception by Luke Yuhasz with 9:22 left in the first quarter.
Even in the closing seconds of the first half, neither team was finished. There were 27 points scored in the final 58 seconds of the first half.
Monette scored on runs of 10 and 59 yards. Grice scored on a 99-yard kickoff return, and Abshire scored on a 58-yard screen pass on the final offensive play of the first half.
Sam Houston trailed 56-41 at halftime but struggled in the second half. The Broncos' four drives ended two punts, an interception and a fumble.
Acadiana scored 34 points off five Sam Houston turnovers.