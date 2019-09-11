MOSS BLUFF — Westlake head coach Gloria Fontenot said she was feeling some déjà vu in the second set Tuesday against Sam Houston High School.
Like it did in its loss to Notre Dame last week, Westlake came out on fire in the first set, only to struggle in the second. But the Rams settled in after that and held off a late rally to win 25-14, 16-25, 25-16, 25-23.
"That is what it felt like," Fontenot said. "They just needed more control.
"We got out of system. We are typically a pretty good out-of-system team and in that second set we just got worried and froze up. When you are out of system, you have to talk it through. That is what happened in the second and fourth set. We just have to get better at those second-ball setups and out of system stuff."
Leading 3-1 in the third set, senior Keonda Johnson got a kill and back-to-back blocks to lead the Rams on a 6-0 run. Johnson made four of her six blocks in the third set and finished with 16 kills and eight digs. Catherine Armentor added 12 kills and 11 digs, Bryleigh Gray had 10 kills and Riley Rhodes had a match-high 35 assists.
"That made a huge difference," Fontenot said. "That is the focus this year for (Johnson).
"She wants to get more blocks. She should be and she can be. That takes the hitter out of their game when you are getting blocked. I thought she did a really good job around the net. She is doing better every game with that."
Sam Houston fell behind 7-0 in the first set and trailed by as many as 13 points. Sam Houston made five service errors and two hitting errors.
"For what ever reason we are starting off extremely slow and nervous instead of being settled in," Sam Houston head coach Rene Fontenot said. "But I did change the lineup again to try to hold out until we get some injured kids back in, but I don't think that was it. It was serving errors and defensive errors in the beginning, which is totally opposite of what we saw last Saturday."
After trading the lead several times in the second set, Sam Houston went on a 5-0 run powered by a pair Jacie Simien aces to pull away.
Sam Houston twice staved off match point in the fourth set after back-to-back kills by Jordan Cochran, but Johnson finished the match with her 16th kill.
"We are just not terminating the ball very well," Fontenot said. "I can't say it is just the hitters. A lot of times it is the setter's placement. We need to work on our decision-making skills within rallies"
Cochran finished with 15 kills, Alania Bartie had 15 assists, three blocks, eight digs and Simien had 14 assists and 10 digs.