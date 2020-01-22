Rams regroup to beat Iowa

WESTLAKE — After watching a 15-point lead nearly evaporate, the Westlake Rams went back to their defense to hold off Iowa and win its District 4-3A opener Tuesday night 58-52.
"Our defense definitely came together tonight," Westlake head coach Doug Morris said. "We have been focusing on that the last month. Hopefully they bought in after tonight and know what is expected of them. They did well. It was a good game. We played hard and smart at the end and knocked down a few free throws at the end to keep us ahead."
Westlake got a pair of key steals in the final 40 seconds.
With the Rams' lead down to six points, Iowa's Jhaylen Moss got a steal but missed fired on the fast break and Westlake's Jamaal Guillory stole the ball with 40 seconds left. Guillory made 1 of 2 free throws on the other end to put the Rams up 56-49.
Alex Prudhomme hit a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left 15 to cut it to a two-possession game. Iowa (16-5, 0-1) got the ball back with less than 9 seconds to go, but Novan Gray got a strip and steal with 5 seconds left. Gray led Westlake (10-6, 1-0) with 22 points and Guillory finished with 18.
Iowa struggled from the free-throw line, going 20 of 39.
"We started converting a few but free throws killed us," Iowa head coach Rob Melancon said. "All the little things that I preach about in practice hurt us tonight. We missed a lot of free throws, easy shots and chasing on defense. We just have to put this behind us and work a little harder."
Iowa's largest lead of the game was 11-8 after a 3-pointer by Quinton Collins with a minute left in the quarter.
Iowa struggled to makes shots in the second quarter as the Rams' defense tightened its grip on the game. Iowa shot 1 of 16 over the final 8 minutes of the first half.
Iowa missed its first four shots of the second quarter while Westlake took a 12-11 lead on a jumper by Guillory.
Iowa tied the score twice at 12-12 and 14-14, but the Rams went on an 8-4 run to close out the first half. Gray hit a jumper with 4:24 left in the second quarter then hit a 3-pointer a little more than a minute later.
Westlake started the second half on a 9-1 run as the Yellow Jackets continued to struggle to shoot the ball. Westlake's defense hounded the Yellow Jackets into a combined 2-for-24 in the second and third quarters.
The Rams took a 15-point lead for the third time in the second half with 4:51 left in the game on a shot by Guillory, but Iowa started to chip away at the Rams' lead with a 13-2 run. Westlake endured a 2-minute plus scoreless run before Chris Pryor's bucket with 2:11 left gave the Rams a 53-47 lead.
"(Iowa) played hard and knocked down some shots and we made some turnovers there at the end and agave them even more shots," Morris said.
Quiton Collins led Iowa with 13 points and Curtis Deville added 12.