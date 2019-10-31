The Westlake Rams have cleaned things up after a sloppy start to the high school football season and find themselves in position to clinch a playoff berth and a share of the District 4-3A title Friday night when they host St. Louis.
"It's good for us and the program, trying to get the program back on track," said Rams head coach John Richardson. "It is an opportunity for our kids to make a statement that we are on track to maybe get this thing going in the right direction."
The Rams (3-4, 3-0) lost all four nondistrict games but have rebounded by winning their first three district games. Richardson said the biggest difference is taking care of the ball.
"We've been able to reduce the number of turnovers we had early in the season as well as the number of penalties," Richardson said. "In addition, our defense has been able to force some turnovers to allow our offense to operate on a short field."
The defense received a boost when quarterback Drew Winn was assigned double duty and inserted at one of the safety spots.
"He has been a big factor, as well as some of the other guys who were already on that side of the ball such as Cory Pryor and Eli Goss," Richardson said. "Drew is really good at recognizing formations and getting everybody lined up. He is also a pretty good tackler in the open field. He prevents decent gains from turning into huge plays by making those open-field tackles."
The Saints (5-2, 2-1) can earn a share of the district title with wins this week and against Iowa next week. Lake Charles College Prep can also earn a share with two wins and a Westlake loss.
Richardson is wary of the Saints offense.
"They are a good football team, well coached, good in all three phases," he said. "The quarterback (Cooper Miller), running back (Evan Joubert) and receiver (Jadon Johnson) are all good players. We are going to have to make them earn it down the field; we can't give them the big plays."
Elsewhere
In District 5-2A, Kinder (4-4, 3-0) can clinch a share of the title with a win over Pickering (3-5, 0-3). Lafayette Christian (7-1, 3-0) has already earned a share of the District 6-2A title. The winner of Friday's Lake Arthur (5-3, 2-1) at Notre Dame (6-1, 1-1) game will remain eligible to earn a share.
In District 4-1A, Oberlin (8-0, 5-0) can clinch a share of the title with a home win over Merryville (2-6, 1-4) on Friday. Basile (5-3, 4-1) hosts Gueydan (4-4, 3-2) tonight and needs to win to remain in the title chase. The Bearcats host Oberlin next week.