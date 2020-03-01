In this edition of the Three Point Shot, staff writers Warren Arceneaux and Rodrick Anderson take a look at the Louisiana High Schools girls basketball semifinals.
What is the most interesting large schools game?
WA: University Lab at St. Louis, Wednesday. The teams played a thriller in the semifinals last year with the Saints winning in overtime. University has won eight of its last 10 and will have revenge on its mind, but St. Louis has a trio of scorers in Anaiya Turner, Myca Trail and Paris Guillory who can give any defense fits.
RA: LaGrange vs. A.J. Ellender, Thursday. Top-ranked LaGrange hasn't faced much resistance in the first three rounds of the Class 4A playoffs, winning by an average of 43 points. While the Gators are making their first appearance in the state tournament since 2005, Ellender is back for a second consecutive year after losing in the semifinals by one point to Benton and winning a state title in 2017.
What is the most interesting small schools game?
WA: Lacassine vs. Hathaway, Wednesday. The longtime rivals split a pair of regular-season games with each team winning at home. In the Lacassine win, Cardinals forward Vanessa Duhe controlled the paint at both ends. She will need another big game if the Cards are to advance. Hathaway has a deep group of perimeter players who can shoot or take the ball to the rim.
RA: Fairview vs. Florien, Tuesday. The game will feature a pair of Class B stalwarts. Florien is in the semifinals for the fifth time in six seasons and last won a state title in 2017. Fairview is playing in the state tournament for the 15th time in 17 years. The last time the teams met, Florien knocked Fairview out in the quarterfinals in 2018.
Name a player to watch.
WA: LaGrange's Aasia Sam was in top form in the quarterfinals, scoring 26 points with a mix of jumpers and drives to the basket. The top-seeded Gators like to score in transition, but Sam can create half-court settings as well, allowing the Gators to flourish at any tempo.
RA: Lake Arthur's Deonna Brister. The junior guard continues to light up the scoreboard, averaging 22.3 points in three playoff games. She has been the driving force in Lake Arthur's return to the semifinals for the first time since its 2018 runner-up finish but will be up against a Doyle team that is ranked No. 1 for a second consecutive season and likes to harass opponents with a stifling defense.