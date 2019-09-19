In this edition of the Three Point Stance, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux preview Week 3 of large schools high school football.
What is the most interesting game on the schedule?
WA: Natchitoches Central at Lake Charles College Prep. The Chiefs are coming off a win at Many and a three-point loss in Week 1. They held Many to 12 points last week and run into another big-time offense this week in Prep, which scored 40 points in a loss at Leesville last week. Quarterback Dillon Simon threw for 161 yards and a touchdown and ran for 71 and three TDs.
RA: Carencro at Sam Houston. Sam Houston is 2-0 for a third consecutive season. The Broncos are at home for the first time and have held opponents to 13.5 points game but face a difficult task in stopping the Bears' split-back veer. Led by quarterback Tavion Faulk, the nephew of former Carencro Bears All-American and New England Patriot Kevin Faulk, the Bears gained 356 yards on the ground in a 48-13 win over New Iberia last week.
Name a player to watch.
WA: Jennings wide receiver Trey Williams. Before the season, Bulldogs head coach Rusty Phelps said he wanted to throw more. He has delivered as Jennings has attempted 14 passes in each of the first two games. Williams is the Bulldogs' best receiver and had a big game last week with five catches, 80 yards and a touchdown. Continued production from him will help loosen up defenses for running backs Trevor Etienne and Jalen Lewis.
RA: South Beauregard running back Colby Hollier. The senior has broken the century mark twice and averages more than 8 yards a carry. Hollier along with backfield teammate Jayden Derouen will be key as the Golden Knights take on rival DeQuincy and look to get above .500 for the first time this season.
What is the best in-game matchup of the week?
WA: Westlake running back J.J. Ross vs. Rayne defense. The Wolves have allowed 28 points over two games, including eight in a win over Abbeville last week. The Rams are looking for their first win, but Ross has been productive with 306 yards and two TDs.
RA: Leesville cornerback Darius Allen vs. Washington-Marion wide receiver William Carswell. Allen, a 6-foot, 170-pound senior, broke up five passes last week in Class 4A No. 5 Leesville's win over Class 3A No. 9 Lake Charles College Prep. Carswell is an imposing downfield threat and is averaging 16.8 yards per catch with nine for 151 yards and a touchdown. Carswell didn't get an offensive touchdown last week, but did scored on a 35-yard fumble return.