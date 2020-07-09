The summer circuit has provided a second chance for area baseball players after most of the high school season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The lost season was painful for the Barbe Bucs, who were looking to repeat as Class 5A champions and were off to a 11-3 start.
A pair of Bucs are getting work in this week for the Louisiana Knights Blue travel team, which is competing in the New Balance Future Stars national tournament. Rising seniors Kyle DeBarge and Kameron Edwards helped the Knights to a 4-3 win in their pool-play opener, with DeBarge doubling and scoring a run and Edwards stealing two bases and scoring two runs.
DeBarge, a third baseman, is committed to play at Louisiana-Lafayette. He started on Barbe's 2019 championship team after playing primarily a reserve role as a freshman.
"We didn't know what was going to happen when they first stopped playing, then when they canceled the season I felt for the seniors," he said. "We had a college coach coming to the next game to look at a senior and they never got to show what they could do. It was exciting when they announced we could play summer ball, I was pumped. I had been working out at a few facilities that were open."
DeBarge said noticing improvements every year has pushed him to keep working harder.
"As a freshman, being able to start some games, that was a dream come true," he said. "Then, as a sophomore, we had a great team and I was able to start almost every game.
"Playing for a coach like (Glenn) Cecchini is a dream; most kids don't get that opportunity. He has helped me become who I am today. He taught me to get back up every time I get knocked down and helped me with my faith. My work ethic has increased every year. It's fun getting stronger, faster, getting better at baseball."
DeBarge has grown physically and rounded out his skill set over the past three years.
"He has always had the golden glove, been a great defensive player," Edwards said of DeBarge. "Over time, his bat has gotten better and better."
Edwards, a center fielder, is also working on rounding out his game.
"Kameron is going to get on base; he is going to make every defensive play and he is going to steal bases," DeBarge said.
"I want to do whatever I can to help my team win a state championship and get a chance to play at the next level," Edwards said. "I think I have a good approach at the plate, driving the ball the other way, taking walks, getting hit, doing whatever I can to get on base.
"When I came in as a freshman, Cecchini told me my arm needed to get stronger so I have thrown every day. There is a great culture at Barbe. Coach has helped make me tougher and helped me change my mind-set so small things don't get to me. I just keep playing."
Cecchini said the duo put in the work required to improve.
"They are both hard-working, outstanding young men," he said. "They are committed to improving. When we were in school they were here hitting before class started then stayed late to work some more. They aren't big, but are strong because they work hard in the weight room. They spend a lot of time honing their craft."