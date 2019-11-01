District 5-3A
Acadiana (8-0, 5-0) at Barbe (6-2, 4-1)
The Acadiana Rams made Sam Houston pay for turnovers last week in a blowout win in Moss Bluff. The Broncos were able to pick up passing yards, a good sign for the Bucs, who feature a potent passing game, led by quarterback Davis Meche (2,140 yds., 24 TDs) and wide receiver Chandler Ware (72 rec., 1,224 yds., 12 TDs). The Bucs will also need to move the ball on the ground to give the defense time to rest against the Rams running game, led by a pair of Army commitments at running back in Dillon Monette and Lucky Brooks.
Sulphur (1-7, 0-5) at New Iberia (1-7, 1-4)
The season has not gone the way either team had hoped. Sulphur has lost four consecutive games by three points or fewer while NISH has lost a pair of games since soundly beating Lafayette. The Tors focus will be on stopping the Yellow Jackets' ground game, led by Tyce Fuselier (736 yds., 7 TDs).
Sam Houston (6-2, 4-1) at Lafayette (4-4, 1-4)
Sam Houston will look to put an 82-41 loss to Acadiana behind them. The Broncos will switch from stopping the run to stopping Lafayette spread and quarterback Xan Saunier (91-167-7, 1,274 yds., 5 TDs). Sam Houston will need big games from defensive backs Sean Burkhead (INT, 4 PD), Keagon Aaron (3 INT, PD) and Weston Evans (2 INT, 4 PD).
District 3-4A
Tioga (7-1, 2-0) at DeRidder (6-2, 3-0)
DeRidder is playing for a district championship for the first time since winning consecutive titles from 2012 to 2014. In its last three games, DeRidder has held three teams that averaged more than 30 points a game to 20 or fewer. Tioga is coming off its first loss, but has a dangerous offense that is averaging 37.9 points per game.
District 4-4A
Washington-Marion (1-7, 0-2) at LaGrange (3-4, 2-1)
Despite last week's loss, LaGrange can earn a share of the district title by winning out. W-M has lost six straight but played well last week in a one-point loss to North Vermilion. QB Devin Williams and running back JaThan Royal each ran for more than 100 yards in that game. LaGrange's defense has been stout, holding its last four opponents to 21 points or fewer and keeping Rayne to 198 yards of offense last week.
District 4-3A
Lake Charles College Prep (5-3, 2-1) at Iowa (4-4, 1-2)
The Trailblazers have been strong in spurts but have struggled putting together complete games. QB Dillon Simon (1,788 yds., 19 TDs) is a threat running and throwing and a return to health of RB Orenthal Lewis gave the offense a boost last week. Iowa has struggled running the ball during its two-game losing streak. Getting back to form in that area would help keep the high-scoring Blazers offense off the field. In its lone district win, the Yellow Jackets ran for 175 yards. WR Curtis Deville (496 yds., 7 TDs) is a big-play threat.
St. Louis (5-2, 2-1) at Westlake (3-4, 3-0)
Westlake can win at least a share of its first district championship since 2009 with a win, or the Saints can make them wait another week. St. Louis has won seven of its last eight games against the Rams. St. Louis shutdown South Beauregard's run game last week, but will face the best backfield in the area in Westlake's J.J. Ross and Jasia Simien.
Jennings (3-5, 1-2) at S. Beauregard (2-6, 0-3)
The Bulldogs came up short in a shootout with Lake Charles College Prep last week. This one figures to be a lower-scoring affair with both teams preferring to move on the ground, though Jennings RB Trevor Etienne (6 receiving TDs) is a threat in the passing game as well, scoring on two long receptions last week. The Golden Knights have allowed at least 26 points in each of the past six weeks, all losses. Holding Jennings to that number could give them a chance to get back into the win column. Nick Uhlick stepped up last week with 89 rushing yards and a touchdown. Injuries at running back have hurt the offense the past few weeks.
District 5-3A
Northwest (3-5, 2-1) at Iota (7-1, 2-1)
After scoring 14 or fewer points in back-to-back games, Iota broke out of a scoring funk with a season-high 49 points against Pine Prairie last week. The Bulldogs will look to keep it going against Northwest, which is tied with Iota and Mamou for second in District 5-3A behind Church Point.
District 5-2A
Pickering (3-5, 0-3) at Kinder (4-4, 3-0)
The Yellow Jackets can clinch a share of the district title with a win. If the offense, which has scored 112 points over the past three weeks, keeps up its recent pace, they will be hard to beat. The return of RB Ty Fuselier (84 yards and a TD last week) will help. Pickering has gone the other way, not scoring more than 20 points in a game during its recent four-game losing streak. QB Marlon Freeney (146 yds., TD) showed progress in his second career start last week.
Rosepine (4-4, 2-1) at Oakdale (3-4, 0-3)
Warriors RB Keyon Pugh (1,404 yds., 17 TDs) leads area small schools in rushing — by more than 400 yards. Rosepine's Grant Ducote (973 yds., 9 TDs) is third. The Eagles feature a little more balance with QB Ethan Frey. The Warriors need a win to boost their chances of making the playoffs. They are in 34th in the state power ratings.
Vinton (4-3, 2-1) at DeQuincy (4-4, 2-1)
One of the oldest rivalries in Southwest Louisiana will continue at G. Dalton Faircloth Stadium. Both teams are faced with a must-win situation. DeQuincy is ranked 14th in the msot recent Class 2A power ratings and will likely need to win out to secure a first-round home playoff game. Vinton is ranked 28th and has little room for error.
District 6-2A
Lake Arthur (5-3, 2-1) at Notre Dame (6-1, 1-1)
Tiger RB Torrell Levias (863 yds., 12 TDs) is one of the area's top players but will have a tough task against the Pioneers, one of the state's top programs that usually features a standout defense. This year is no different as Notre Dame is allowing 15 points per game. The Pioneers score more than twice that much (37 ppg) and have been held to fewer than 28 once.
Port Barre (4-4, 0-2) at Welsh (1-7, 0-2)
The Red Devils started the season by winning four of its first six, but has been outscored 97-0 in district losses to Lafayette Christian and Lake Arthur. Port Barre allowed nearly 400 yards rushing in the Lake Arthur game. Welsh has lost seven straight but has been competitive, with three of its last four decided by 14 or fewer points. Keegan Labouve has sparked the offense with 156 yards and two TDs rushing over the past two weeks.
District 4-1A
Hamilton Christian (4-3, 2-3) at East Beauregard (3-5, 3-2)
The Trojans are on the cusp on being seeded high enough to host a first-round playoff game. Winning out would likely seal the deal. To start, they will have to slow down a Warriors offense that can move the ball by air or ground. The Trojans like to stick to the latter and will want to put together long drives to keep Hamilton's explosive offense off the field. Tackling will be key for the Trojans to prevent the big play.
Grand Lake (5-3, 2-3) at Elton (0-8, 0-5)
Grand Lake is looking to break out of a three-game midseason slump and hold on to one of the top-eight seeds when the playoffs start in two weeks. Elton junior Bryce Laughlin is a force on both sides of the ball with 420 rushing yards and four touchdowns, plus 33 tackles and three sacks on defense.
Merryville (2-6, 1-4) at Oberlin (8-0, 5-0)
Merryville sophomore running back Cam'ron Williams already has his second 1,000-yard season, but will face one of the strongest defenses in the area. Oberlin is allowing 10.6 points game and has six players with at least five tackles for a loss, led by Collin Chatman (12). An win will give Oberlin at least a share of the District 4-1A championship.
Nondistrict
Leesville (6-2) at Northwood-Shreveport (6-2)
Leesville will step out of the district fray for a tough road game at Northwood. The game will feature two talented passers in Leesville's Jacob Mount (80-142-6, 1,384 yds., 16 TDs) and Northwood's Luke Bogan (133-212-4, 1,711 yds., 20 TDs).