The 2019 volleyball season kicks off today with a full slate of games including a pair of big match ups featuring local teams.
Two local perennial playoff contenders will face off at 5:30 p.m. when Division I Barbe hosts Division III St. Louis.
Barbe lost in the first round of the playoffs last year and lost a pair of starters in outside hitters Kayla Kusters and Julia Eccles, but head coach Katie Franks thinks the Bucs are underrated headed into this season.
"I think that we are capable of going farther," Franks said. "I think that we are going to be underestimated this season. But my team will fight and has the will to win."
Barbe lost a pair of all-district players in Kayla Kusters and Kiran Owens, but returns four starters in seniors Grayce Guidry, last year's Division I, District II MVP, and Jasmine Goodley (middle blocker) and sophomores Sarah David (outside hitter) and Sydie Guillory (setter).
"We do have a young group this year," Franks said. "A lot of them that are coming back have experience playing even though we are young. They have the will to win and want to get better every day."
St. Louis returns most of its starters after a trip to the Division III regional round last year, including a trio of junior all-district players in Mallory Colletta, Clairelynn Wright and Leah Richert.
The other key first day match up will start at 6 p.m. when 2018 Division III quarterfinalist Westlake hosts Division IV semifinalist Notre Dame. The Rams dropped two games to Notre Dame last year, but beat them in a preseason scrimmage recently. Westlake went 30-8 last year and was the only local team to reach the state tournament for the second consecutive year.
"We can be better than last year, but hopefully we don't get comfortable," Westlake head coach Gloria Fontenot said. "We played Vanderbilt and Notre Dame in a scrimmage.
"When we played Vandebilt, we were still trying to iron out of a lot of kinks. We go in and they are murdering us and we are not making the adjustments. We were all over the place. Then we go play Notre Dame, who runs a fast tempo, and we just weren't getting to it. We were out of system and all over the place. In the second set, I told them we have to start making adjustments. We start doing that and come back and beat them. They are still trying to figure out how good they can be. We proved it last year and now they have to prove it this year."
Westlake lost one-half of its district MVP duo in Jena Johnson but returns senior Keonda Johnson, a state champion long and triple jumper, along with setter Riley Rhodes, libero Kayla Kennedy, middle hitter Catherine Armentor and middle hitter/blocker Bryleigh Gray.
After three decades as one of the top teams in Division II, Sam Houston will finally make the jump to Division I, District 2 in an eight team district that will include Barbe, Sulphur, Acadiana, Comeaux, Lafayette, Southside and New Iberia.
"I have waited 29 years," Sam Houston head coach Rene Fontenot said. "I am super excited about it.
"They (players) are (excited) now. They didn't know what to say at first. They were like ‘coach, is it good?' and I said yes. This benefits us in power rankings. The way we had it set up before, there was nothing that I could do to help us. Now, it is like an open season. This district was so split last year that they had to wait till the last day of matches to determine placement because they were so dead even. All of them are very competitive."
Sam Houston brings back six starters from last year's 29-15 team, including two all-district seniors in setter Alaina Bartie and outside hitter Jordan Cochran.
Southwest Louisiana will also have a new team as Lake Charles College Prep will field its first volleyball team, which will play in District 1, Division III along with Eunice, Jennings, Iowa, Iota and Washington-Marion.