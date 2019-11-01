There are several games tonight in Southwest Louisiana that could shake up or decide district races.
Despite suffering its first district loss last week, LaGrange remains in striking distance of the District 4-4A title. The Gators (3-4, 1-1) are a half game behind leaders Rayne (5-3, 2-1) and North Vermilion (5-3, 2-1) and tied with Eunice (6-2, 1-1).
LaGrange will host crosstown rival Washington-Marion (1-7, 0-2) at 7 p.m.
"They are going to be up for this game, similar to the (Lake Charles College Prep) game," LaGrange head coach Marrico Wilson said. "These kids all know each other, grew up together, and it is senior week.
"Our seniors are kind of rowdy this week. Hopefully we can calm them down some by the time the games starts."
LaGrange ran into trouble on both sides of the ball last week in a 21-14 loss to Rayne.
"We just have to be more consistent on the offensive end and more sound defensively," Wilson said. "We didn't line up a few times right and they beat us. Offensively, we missed a lot of assignments inside the red zone."
W-M has a big-play offensive combination in quarterback Devin Williams (71-148-6, 1,143 yds., 8 TDs) and wide receiver William Carswell (37 rec., 789 yds., 7 TDs). The Gators' defense has allowed 14 points a game in district.
"I don't know if there is a way to slow (Carswell) down," Wilson said. "We really haven't changed what we are doing in the secondary.
"We know he is going to get those 50-50 balls, so we have to put the pressure on the quarterback to get it out of his hands before he has to."
Barbe has a chance to get back into the District 3-5A race when it hosts No. 5 Acadiana.
The Bucs (6-2, 4-1) are tied for second in District 3-5A with Sam Houston (6-2, 4-1), one game behind the Rams (8-0, 5-0).
The key will be up front on defense where linemen Hayden Singleton, Brandon White and Jevonte Edwards will need to contain Acadiana running back Dillan Monette, who set a school single-game rushing record of 365 yards last week against Sam Houston. Monette has 1,126 yards and 22 touchdowns.
"(Monette) is a good one," Barbe head coach Mike Cutrera said. "All of their running backs are good.
"They run hard, hit the hole fast and they keep their feet moving. We have been playing (the run) well. It starts upfront. That (three-man front) is what our kids are comfortable with and we are going to stick with."
Cutrera said ball control will be a must. Barbe lost three of four fumbles last week. The Rams scored 34 points off turnovers last week in an 82-41 win over Sam Houston.
"It takes ball control and we need to score when we get the opportunities," Cutrera said. "It was strange and it happened at the most inopportune times, being in the fourth quarter.
"We worked on it this week and hopefully it is corrected."
Elsewhere
Sam Houston will travel to Lafayette (4-4, 1-4) and Sulphur (1-7, 0-5) will travel to New Iberia (1-7, 1-4).
Leesville (6-2), No. 10 in Class 4A, will get a break from District 3-4A play when it hits the road to take on Northwood-Shreveport (6-2).
In District 3-4A, DeRidder (6-2, 3-0) hosts Tioga (7-1, 2-0) with a chance to win the District 3-4A title outright. The Dragons haven't won a district title since winning three in a row from 2012 to 2014.