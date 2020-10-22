In this edition of the Three Point Stance, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux preview Week 4 football games involving area large high schools.
What is the best game on the schedule?
WA: St. Louis at Jennings. The District 4-3A opener for both teams is a huge game as both teams are expected to be in the title hunt. Both are talented offensively and feature plenty of experience. St. Louis held Jennings to 21 points last year, but the Bulldogs are averaging 41 points per game this season, while St. Louis had trouble slowing Church Point’s ground game last week.
RA: Avoyelles vs. South Beauregard. In a rare Monday night game after Iowa had to cancel earlier in the week because of a positive COVID-19 test, the Golden Knights will put their 2-0 record on the line against undefeated Avoyelles. Both teams have workhorse backs in South Beauregard’s Malachi McElhaney (41 carries, 314 yards, 4 TDs) and Avoyelles Carlos Bazert (51-361, 6 TDs).
What is the best in-game matchup?
WA: Iota quarterback Dawson Wallace vs. Church Point defense. Wallace has thrown for 607 yards and nine touchdowns. Church Point intercepted a pair of passes in its win over St. Louis last week. Wallace will need to take care of the ball to give the Bulldogs a chance to start District 5-3A play with a win.
RA: Leesville offense vs. Tioga offense. Friday’s District 3-4A game is likely to be an offensive shootout. Leesville is averaging 34.7 points a game with a balanced offense while Tioga is averaging 39.7 points a game. Tioga won a nail-bitter last year 37-35.
Name a player to watch.
WA: Jennings running back Jalen Lewis. The Bulldogs have one of the area’s top recruits in running back Trevor Etienne, but Lewis is far from a second fiddle. He ran for more than 1,000 yards last season and has 305 yards and eight TDs this season on 57 carries.
RA: Sulphur junior wide receiver Braylen Walker got the season started off right with his best game of his career with five catches for 126 yards. His big-play ability will be key as the Tors look for their first win as they take on Southside on the road.