WESTLAKE — Westlake looked like it was in control after a 10-point win in the first set, but Notre Dame rallied to win the next three to win 15-25, 25-28, 25-21, 25-17 Tuesday in the season opener for both teams.
"I think we need to get tougher serves," Westlake head coach Gloria Fontenot said. "There are a few other things that we need to work on.
"We need to hit different spots. We are not mixing it enough. I have a lot of experience on the floor, so it should be better than that."
In the first set, Westlake mixed up its shots. Senior Keonda Johnson got a block and kill from the middle to put the Rams up 4-1.
Bryleigh Gray helped lead Westlake on an 11-0 run with three kills from the outside to take a 19-9 lead that it did not relinquish.
"Our defense was doing pretty good," Fontenot said. "(Notre Dame) ran a quick tempo, so I thought we did a really good job.
"The blocks were where they needed to be. The defense was on their feet, transitioning. Offensively, I felt like we needed to do a little more in that first one. We were relying on Keonda a lot and we have other threats."
But then the Rams got in a rut as the Pioneers cut off the middle of the net and forced the Rams to the outside almost exclusively.
"We didn't really move much," Fontenot said. "Our middles are not moving enough. They are just running the same stuff, same stuff and it was not working. Once we got blocked or dug up, we don't know what to do."
Westlake fell behind 5-0 in the second set. But after battling back to tie it at 5-5 on a kill by Keondrea Martin, the Rams committed seven hitting errors as the Pioneers pulled away.
Westlake took a 4-3 lead in the third set when Johnson was able to get around a double block, but service problems caught up with the Rams.
"We took ourselves out of the game after that (first set)," Johnson said. "We had six service errors in the third set.
"We had seven hitting errors in the second set."
Westlake's lone lead of the fourth set was the first point on a Catherine Armentor ace.
Johnson led Westlake with 19 kills, 11 digs and six blocks while Gray finished with six kills and seven digs. Kayla Kennedy made a team-high 17 digs and Riley Rhodes had 25 assists.
Outside hitter Lily Morgan led Notre Dame with 15 kills including six in the third set.