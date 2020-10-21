fbh_10_18_19_Vinton-Rosepine 1

Rosepine's Grant Ducote shakes off a tackle by Vinton's Hezakiah Holts.

 Rodrick Anderson/American Press

In this edition of the Three Point Stance, Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux preview Week 4 small schools football.

What is the best game on the schedule?

WA: Oberlin at Grand Lake. The Tigers dominated the district last year en route to a perfect regular season. Grand Lake is undefeated to start this season after last week’s dramatic win at Basile.

RA: Kinder at Rosepine. Rosepine will be looking for some revenge after the Yellow Jackets ended their two-year reign over District 5-2A.

The game will feature two of top small school backs in SWLA in Rosepine’s Grant Ducote (302 yards, 5 TDs) and Kinder’s Tylan Ceasar (205 yards, 3 TDs).

Name a player to watch.

WA: Grand Lake’s Eli Fountain has done a bit of everything for the Hornets as a dual threat QB who can also play receiver and produce big plays defensively.

RA: Pickering wide receiver Deshawn Jackson has been making some highlight reels through the first three weeks of the season. Two weeks ago, he caught seven passes for 238 yards and four touchdowns then returned a kickoff 97 yards for six point last week against Lake Arthur.

What is the best in-game matchup?

WA: Rosepine offense vs Kinder defense.

The Eagles have scored 87 points in its two games while Kinder features a strong defensive front led by linemen Brandon White and Bryce Savant.

RA: Oberlin defense vs. Grand Lake offense.

Oberlin is strong up front with a pair of returners in 6-5 Adam Patrick and Kendrick Lavan. Grand Lake will counter with one of the area’s top ground games, averaging more than 300 yards a game.

