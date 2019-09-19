A pair of dynamic offenses will be on display Friday when the Washington-Marion Charging Indians host Leesville in a nondistrict matchup of Class 4A teams.
Leesville (2-0), a semifinalist last season, has maintained its high-scoring ways despite replacing four starters on the offensive line. W-M (1-1) earned the first win for new head coach Toriano Williams last week by relying on the ground game in a 42-40 win over DeRidder. Ja'Than Royal ran 22 times for 216 yards and scored four touchdowns. Quarterback Devin Williams added 76 yards and another score.
"We ran the ball well, had a chance to establish the ground game," Williams said.
"Ja'Than had the big game and that allowed us to control the game a little bit, particularly in the later stages. He's been wanting to get that workload for awhile, but we wanted to bring him along slowly after he was injured last year. He is feeling good and was hot so we stayed with him."
Williams said Leesville's new line looks good.
"They have a great offense," he said. "It is beautiful the way they run the buck sweeps, the isos, the traps. I know they are young on the line. Those guys do very well blocking. Their defense is not bad at all either."
Elsewhere
Also in Class 4A, DeRidder (1-1) will make the trip to Jennings (0-2) for the latest chapter in a long-running series. The Bulldogs hurt themselves with self-inflicted wounds in a 17-9 loss to No. 7 Eunice last week.
"We had three turnovers, we had penalties on offense," Jennings head coach Rusty Phelps said. "We had the ball on their 15 late in the third quarter, it ends in a fumble. They take the ball, go down run out the clock and score. I think we are making progress. We just have to put it all together, all three phrases on Friday night."
Phelps said the Bulldogs have played well in some areas, but have been hurt by big mistakes.
"We have thrown the ball pretty well, protected well, at times we have run it well," Phelps said. "Defensively, I thought we did a good job of containing Eunice's passing game. We didn't give up any big plays. We kept one of their drives alive with a penalty. We just have to cut out the turnovers and penalties."
DeRidder quarterback Kenneth Gooden (245 pass yards, 4 TDs; 107 rushing yards, 4 TDs) will be a focus of the Jennings defense.
"They have good size and speed, and the quarterback can throw it and run it," Phelps said.
Other games
The week's action gets underway tonight with a pair of intriguing games as Iowa travels to Welsh and St. Louis visits Kinder. All four teams are 1-1, with only Iowa winning last week. The Yellow Jackets beat Kinder 34-28 behind a big game from quarterback Gene Natali (316 yards). St. Louis lost 21-16 at Jena and Welsh lost 34-0 at Iota.