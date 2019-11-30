BASILE — The second-seeded Oberlin Tigers racked up 561 yards on the round to beat No. 10 Basile 48-12 Friday night in the Class 1A quarterfinals to win the rematch of District 4-1A rivals.
Oberlin (12-0) advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 2010 and will host No. 3 White Castle, which beat No. 6 East Iberville 14-0.
"It is an awesome feeling," Oberlin head coach Durell Peloquin said. "These boys have been playing together since they were 7 and 8 years old.
"They were 7 and 8 the last time Oberlin High School played in the semifinals, so I think that it is a feather in their cap. I think that they have a great mind-set, and I think they have some unfinished business to take care of."
Behind an offensive line that allowed one negative play, Oberlin backs Trevor Rider and Collin Chatman had a field day. Rider had 220 yards by halftime and finished with 253 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries. Chatman added 161 yards and three scores on 13 carries. Oberlin showed its explosiveness with 10 plays longer than 20 yards.
Basile (8-5) was playing in the quarterfinals for the seventh time in eight seasons.
The Bearcats got the ball first, but three of their first four drives ended in three-and-outs.
"We could just never get on track," Basile head coach Kevin Bertrand said. "Everything was in spurts.
"Hats off to those guys (Oberlin), they played a fantastic game. They beat us tonight, and I can accept that. It was an up-and-down season for us. It seemed like toward the latter half of the season we started to put some good weeks in a row. I am just so proud of my team and the effort they gave all year long. I told them after the game that this doesn't diminish our season. It was a very successful season for us and it was a great step for our program."
The Tigers never faced a third down in the first half as they raced to a 34-12 halftime lead. Oberlin's first third-down play came with 8:26 left in the third quarter when quarterback Levi Peloquin scored from a yard out for a 48-12 lead. That drive was set up by a 51-yard Jonathan Cole interception return.
Of the Tigers' five first-half scoring drives, none lasted more than six plays or were fewer than 56 yards.
The Tigers forced Basile to go three-and-out on its first two possessions that netted the Bearcats minus-9 yards. Senior defensive lineman Alex Fontenot had three tackles for a loss and two sacks as the Tigers held the Bearcats to 130 yards on the ground.
Basile made it into the red zone three times in the first half but was stopped on the first one when it had a chance to get within one score. With the Tigers leading 14-0, Isaiah Ceasar had a 16-yard reception plus a 12-yard run that moved the ball to the Tigers' 17-yard line. But he was dropped for a 2-yard loss by Fontenot and Cole Manuel threw an incomplete pass on fourth down.
The Bearcats scored twice in the final 5 minutes of the first half on a 1-yard run by Manuel and a 20-yard reception by tight end Justin Smith.
Manuel completed 6 of 11 passes for 110 yards. Ceasar carried the ball 16 times for 68 yards and caught two passes for 67 yards.