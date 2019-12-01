In this edition of the Three Point Stance, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux review the week in high school sports.
Which football team had the most impressive win?
RA: Oberlin continued its dominance on both sides of the line of scrimmage Friday with a 48-12 win over District 4-1A rival Basile in the Class 1A quarterfinals. Oberlin scored more than 40 points for the sixth consecutive game and held an opponent to fewer than 14 points for the 10th time.
WA: The Jennings joyride through the playoffs now includes a road win, two one-point home wins and three wins over top-10 seeded teams, continued in exciting style with a defensive stop on a 2-point conversion play in the final 11 seconds of a 39-38 win over previously unbeaten No. 2 Sterlington, last year's state runner-up.
Who is the football player of the week?
RA: Oberlin senior Trevor Rider, a 5-foot-7, 170-pound wing back, had a career night to lead the Tigers to a win over Basile and into the semifinals for the first time since 2010. He ran for a season-high 253 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 18 yards a carry.
WA: Jennings running back Jalen Lewis ran for 238 yards and backfield mate Trevor Etienne added 131 yards and five touchdowns to the lead the Bulldogs to a quarterfinal win over previously unbeaten Sterlington.
Which basketball team had the best week?
RA: The Fairview girls basketball team made an impressive run through the St. Thomas More tournament last week by beating half the teams in District 3-5A, and most of the games were not even close. After beating Lafayette by nine to open the tournament, the Panthers beat New Iberia, Barbe and Acadiana by a combined 121 points. Fairview is 14-0 and ranked No. 1 in the Class B power ratings.
WA: The St. Louis girls swept four games at the St. Mary's tournament in New Orleans, including a win over state power Warren Easton in the championship game. Sophomore Myca Trail was named tournament MVP after averaging 20 points per game.