District 4-1A's newest contender, Grand Lake, will face its toughest test of the season Friday when the Hornets travel to Oberlin to face the Tigers in a battle of unbeatens.
Grand Lake (5-0) has set a program record for most wins in a season, while Oberlin (5-0) is looking to continue a run of success that includes 13 consecutive playoff berths and seven straight seasons with at least one playoff win.
This year's Tigers have been dominant, outscoring opponents 178-42.
"I feel like we have improved each week in all three phrases of the game," said Oberlin had coach Durrell Peloquin.
"Our offensive line has been doing a good job of picking up their keys on the line of scrimmage," he said. "That has given our quarterback more time to go through his read progressions. We are a run-first team, but this year we are fortunate enough to be able to throw the football just as well.
"We have a bunch of inexperienced linemen and they have been improving. The more they continue to improve, the more confident our quarterback has in getting the ball downfield."
Peloquin said the Hornets have a similar offensive approach.
"They do a great job of running the triple option, controlling the ball, controlling the clock and taking a shot when it is available," he said.
Elsewhere
District 4-3A play gets started this week, headlined by surging Jennings (2-3) visiting St. Louis (3-1).
The Saints didn't play last week due to lightning. Jennings waited out more than 90 minutes of delays to complete a 43-16 win over Washington-Marion.
"It was disappointing to not get to play, but at least we'll have fresh legs," said Saints head coach Chad Lavergne.
Last week's weather was one of the few things to go wrong for the Saints this season.
"I think some positive points for us is that we are finishing games strong," Lavergne said. "We have overcome injuries to four senior captains by having young guys step up and, outside of the Jena game, the defense has been lights out."
That defense will be tested by the Bulldogs, who have scored 99 points over the last two weeks, with running backs Trevor Etienne and Jalen Lewis combining for 582 rushing yards and eight TDs in that span. The duo have 1,002 rushing yards and 11 TDs.
Etienne has added eight catches for 202 yards and three TDs receiving and had three tackles and a sack in the first quarter in spot duty on defense last week.
"They have big play ability," Lavergne said. "They can break containment and the last two weeks they have gotten into a good rhythm. They are very explosive and have lit the scoreboard up in three of their games."
The Saints offense is led by running back Evan Joubert, who has 546 yards and nine TDs.
The two area Class 2A districts also start this week. Among the matchups are Kinder (1-4), which moved over from District 6-2A, facing defending 5-2A champion Rosepine (2-3).