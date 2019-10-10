spkm_0927_GrandLake_v_Merryville-5
Buy Now

Grand Lake's Luke McCardle raises the ball as he races for a touchdown against Merryville at Grand Lake High School in Grand Lake, Louisiana on Friday, September 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)

 Kirk Meche

District 4-1A's newest contender, Grand Lake, will face its toughest test of the season Friday when the Hornets travel to Oberlin to face the Tigers in a battle of unbeatens.

Grand Lake (5-0) has set a program record for most wins in a season, while Oberlin (5-0) is looking to continue a run of success that includes 13 consecutive playoff berths and seven straight seasons with at least one playoff win.

This year's Tigers have been dominant, outscoring opponents 178-42.

"I feel like we have improved each week in all three phrases of the game," said Oberlin had coach Durrell Peloquin.

"Our offensive line has been doing a good job of picking up their keys on the line of scrimmage," he said. "That has given our quarterback more time to go through his read progressions. We are a run-first team, but this year we are fortunate enough to be able to throw the football just as well.

"We have a bunch of inexperienced linemen and they have been improving. The more they continue to improve, the more confident our quarterback has in getting the ball downfield."

Peloquin said the Hornets have a similar offensive approach.

"They do a great job of running the triple option, controlling the ball, controlling the clock and taking a shot when it is available," he said.

Elsewhere

District 4-3A play gets started this week, headlined by surging Jennings (2-3) visiting St. Louis (3-1).

The Saints didn't play last week due to lightning. Jennings waited out more than 90 minutes of delays to complete a 43-16 win over Washington-Marion.

"It was disappointing to not get to play, but at least we'll have fresh legs," said Saints head coach Chad Lavergne.

Last week's weather was one of the few things to go wrong for the Saints this season.

"I think some positive points for us is that we are finishing games strong," Lavergne said. "We have overcome injuries to four senior captains by having young guys step up and, outside of the Jena game, the defense has been lights out."

That defense will be tested by the Bulldogs, who have scored 99 points over the last two weeks, with running backs Trevor Etienne and Jalen Lewis combining for 582 rushing yards and eight TDs in that span. The duo have 1,002 rushing yards and 11 TDs.

Etienne has added eight catches for 202 yards and three TDs receiving and had three tackles and a sack in the first quarter in spot duty on defense last week.

"They have big play ability," Lavergne said. "They can break containment and the last two weeks they have gotten into a good rhythm. They are very explosive and have lit the scoreboard up in three of their games."

The Saints offense is led by running back Evan Joubert, who has 546 yards and nine TDs.

The two area Class 2A districts also start this week. Among the matchups are Kinder (1-4), which moved over from District 6-2A, facing defending 5-2A champion Rosepine (2-3).

More from this section

Tors win district opener in straight sets

  • Updated
Tors win district opener in straight sets

SULPHUR — The first two sets were close, but junior Dalhi Dennis made sure the third wasn't as the Sulphur Tor volleyball team beat Lafayette 25-20, 25-21, 25-12 on Tuesday to open the district season.

Iowa rights ship, GL stays unbeaten

  • Updated
Iowa rights ship, GL stays unbeaten

In this edition of the Three Point Stance, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux review Week 5 of high school football.

RB leads Oberlin past HCA

  • Updated
RB leads Oberlin past HCA

WESTLAKE — Senior halfback Trevor Rider had a career night to help keep the Oberlin Tigers perfect Thursday with a 34-8 win over Hamilton Christian.

Strong from start to finish

  • Updated
Strong from start to finish

LaGrange got its first win out of the way last week. Now the Gators are out to do something they haven't' done since midway through the 2016 season: win back-to-back games.

Approaching season’s halfway point

Approaching season’s halfway point

In this edition of the Three Point Stance, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux preview area large school high school football games.