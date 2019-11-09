Oberlin claims 4-1A title

BASILE — Oberlin used a combination of a methodical offense and a stout defense to beat Basile 41-13 Friday on the road to win its first district championship since 2016.
The Tigers (10-0, 7-0) finished the regular season undefeated for the first time since 2010.
"It is an awesome feeling to win the district title on the road and go undefeated," Oberlin head coach Durell Peloquin said. "This is a special group of boys and a special team. They have put in a lot of hours."
Oberlin's offense averaged almost 11-yard a play in the first half and scored on three of its four drives. The defense held Basile to 44 yards in the second half.
Even the special teams got in on the action as Trevor Rider scored on a 55-yard punt return in the second half.
"Defensively, I thought we played a great game," Peloquin said. "Offensively, I thought we did a good job and even our special teams tonight."
Oberlin made nine tackles behind the line of scrimmage led by Levi Peloquin and Ethan Douglas who had a sack and tackle for a loss each.
Aiden Reed and Collin Chatman led the Tigers' ground game that amassed 350 yards. Reed scored on runs of 51 and 3 yards in the first half and finished with 134 yards on eight carries. Collin Chatman picked up 124 yards on 14 carries and scored on a 2-yard run in the fourth quarter. Rider added 76 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.
Basile (6-4, 5-2) needed three plays to take a 6-0 lead when Isaiah Ceasar scored on a 69-yard fullback hide. But Oberlin didn't allow the Bearcats to score again until there was 3:36 left in the game on a 2-yard run by Ethan Langley.
Ceasar finished with 107 yards on 12 carries for Basile.